Zenni Expands Esports Partnerships to Promote Eye Health Within the Gaming Community

@Zenni_Gaming Debuts on Twitter and Instagram; Golden Guardians, Houston Outlaws and Pittsburgh Knights Designate Zenni Blokz as Official Eyewear

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#armoryoureyes—Zenni, the online optical industry leader, announces a sizable expansion to the company’s presence within esports to continue its commitment toward eye health education for the gamer community. After forging its initial partnership into esports in 2019 with the Golden Guardians, Zenni will both renew that relationship, and now become the Official Eyewear of the Houston Outlaws and the Pittsburgh Knights. Zenni will also continue its partnership with Lux Gaming and activate through a number of online events and content collaborations. Working with all four teams, Zenni will offer new and engaging content that has the potential to benefit the entire gaming community and promote sound eye health with its Blokz, blue light blocking lens technology.

In addition, Zenni will debut its @Zenni_Gaming social media channels on Twitter and Instagram today to promote upcoming events, giveaways and limited-edition product collaborations, such as Outlaws’ and Knights’ favorite frames and special edition, team-branded designs. The Zenni Gaming community will also showcase gameday looks and major match moments from its teams across 13 titles.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with our initial foray into esports and are looking forward to collaborating more with the community to educate and reinforce the importance of eye protection when gaming,” said Sean Pate, Zenni’s Brand Communications Officer. “We believe our Blokz lens technology has an endemic place within the esports world, and we’re eager to share its value with a larger audience in 2020. Whether you’re a pro player or casual gamer, Zenni Blokz protect your eyes from blue light and help reduce eye strain to improve performance.”

Zenni will expand its activations at gaming events when normal event operations resume and plans to continue building its roster of influencers, which will be supported by the Knights and their strategic partner Wiz Khalifa.

“Coming up on our one-year partnership milestone with Zenni, we’ve heard nothing but great things from our LCS players who have used Blokz blue blocker eyewear to reduce eye strain,” said Hunter Leigh, Head of GSW Esports. “We are excited to now offer those same health and wellness benefits to everyone who streams under the Golden Guardians brand and are looking forward to an ongoing relationship with Zenni as we look to capture some titles.”

“We’re so excited to work with a company as fresh and fashion forward as Zenni,” said James O’Connor, President of the Pittsburgh Knights. “We love their business model, and we continuously strive to align ourselves with brands that are innovative. Add to that the fact they have a fantastic product that our fans will love, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

“The Houston Outlaws are thrilled to be part of Zenni Gaming and Zenni’s commitment to esports,” said Lori Burgess, Beasley Esports Chief Operating Officer. “As one of the Overwatch League’s most popular teams, the Outlaws are excited to introduce gamers to Zenni’s wide range of Blokz glasses that will prevent eye strain and block blue light for our team in their quest to win!”

