Yugabyte Releases 451 Research Pathfinder Report: Distributed SQL: An Enabler for Global Transactional Workloads

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, today announced the publication of the 451 Research Pathfinder Report: Distributed SQL: An Enabler for Globally Consistent Transactional Workloads. The report, commissioned by Yugabyte, explores the database challenges of digital transformation in the enterprise and provides next steps for decision-makers seeking to match their data platform systems with cloud native infrastructure.

The report found that 70% of enterprises are currently undergoing digital transformation activities and 55% of IT professionals hope to gain operational efficiency from their data platforms as a result of these efforts. However, multifaceted digital transformation initiatives and the rapid adoption of new infrastructure can put a strain on traditional database systems, creating the need for new solutions that match data platform technology with cloud infrastructure. To relieve the strain, enterprises should look to adopt globally distributed, highly available, fault tolerant, cloud-based architecture, like distributed SQL.

“There is a business need for organizations to migrate to the cloud in order to more efficiently run the enterprise,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO, Yugabyte. “But traditional database systems can’t keep up as they were never designed for the flexibility and elasticity that cloud provides. Yugabyte’s distributed SQL approach is ideally suited to help technical teams confidently move to the cloud, providing them the agility necessary to achieve full ROI on their digital transformation initiatives.”

According to the Pathfinder Report, 70% of transactional workloads run on-premises and 30% run in the cloud, but the ratio is expected to change with on-premises transactional workloads dropping to 48% and cloud moving up to 52% over a two-year period. Driving this shift is the realization that transactional workloads running in the cloud provide several benefits for organizations, including massive scale and the ability to deploy in multiple regions, data centers, and cloud platforms. Furthermore, the report explores how enterprises that pair cloud native technologies with data platform technologies derive optimal organizational efficiency from their digital transformation projects.

“Enterprises need to take the long view and seek to match their data platform systems with cloud-native infrastructure,” said James Curtis, Senior Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Relational database technologies, that are specifically developed and architected to run natively in the cloud, help organizations take advantage of the inherent characteristics of all that the cloud offers.”

451 Research Pathfinder Report Excerpt

“One of the expected changes for transactional systems will be where they run. Historically, transactional systems have run on-premises, but research points to cloud as the primary location of transactional workloads going forward. But getting to the cloud can be a complex journey, especially when organizations are looking to transition legacy applications and systems. The fact is, simply ‘lifting and shifting’ to the cloud could have long-term ramifications because the data platforms and applications have not been optimized to fully leverage cloud infrastructure, and would thus not run in an optimized state.

Ideally, enterprises need to take the long view and seek to match their data platform systems with cloud-native infrastructure. To that end, there are relational database technologies that have been specifically developed and architected to run natively in the cloud, taking advantage of the inherent characteristics of all that the cloud offers. Such characteristics include heterogeneous commodity infrastructure, near-instant elasticity, the promise of unlimited capacity and the ability to deploy across multiple datacenters around the globe. Research suggests that when enterprises can find maximum value from their investments—digital transformative initiatives, for instance—they can benefit and run their organizations with optimal operational efficiency.”

