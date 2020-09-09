Worldwide Markets COVID-19 Update, Q3 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “COVID-19 Worldwide Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides a status update on COVID-19 and follows a report published in April. The report looks at key industry sectors including Consumer Electronics, Entertainment and B2BPro-AV and office equipment among other key examples. It draws upon direct feedback from leading industry participants as well as economic and COVID-19 -related information from trusted 3rd party sources.

COVID-19 has caused economic and social disruption on a scale not seen since the 1940’s. The publisher anticipates as much as $120Bn wiped from CE, Entertainment and Pro-AV spend in 2020 alone, versus pre COVID-19 forecasts. Within this amount certain categories are growing as a result of remote working and lockdown including telephony, collaboration, gaming and home video services.

The team is continuously monitoring COVID-19’s impact and will provide updates to clients on a periodic basis.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

COVID-19 progress

Economic impact from COVID-19

Sectorial view

Entertainment Media

Consumer Electronics

B2B Technologies

Scenarios for 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxwps7

