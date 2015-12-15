Worldwide Gaming Peripheral Industry to 2026 – by Device, Product, Distribution Channel and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Gaming Peripheral Market By Device (PC and Gaming Consoles), By Product (Headset, Controller, Keyboard, Mice and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Gaming Peripheral Market size is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Gaming peripherals are external devices that are specifically designed to play video games on phones, computers, or consoles. There are numerous types of gaming peripheral devices that are available in the market, for example, gaming, headset, gamepads, joystick, keyboard, mouse, and virtual reality devices. These peripherals are helpful in enhancing the gaming experience while playing several video games. There are many virtual reality devices like VR headset, VR PC backpack, and VR controller that are primarily used by gamers for an improved gaming experience in playing video games.

Growing advancement in technology in the video gaming peripheral and increasing popularity of many video games like heroes of the storm, league of legends, and e-sports all across the globe are main factors that are driving the growth of the market. The growing popularity of numerous gaming peripheral devices like mouse, gaming pads, gaming headsets, and joystick especially among the professional and hardcore gamers is one of the major factors which is supporting the growth of the market across the globe.

The increasing number of professional video gamers as well as casual gamers in the world and growing penetration of high speed and cheap internet in developing countries is ensuing high demand for the gaming peripheral devices and is likely to enhance the growth of the target market in the next few decades. Also, increasing the necessity for a better gaming experience in the youth while playing numerous video games is causing the growing demand for virtual reality gaming accessories for example VR headsets, VR controllers, and VR PC backpack and this is another factor anticipated to drive the growth of the target market.

Though, high cost is likely to pose a big challenge to the growth of the gaming peripheral market. The growing availability of counterfeit products also acts as one of the main obstacles to growth over the foreseeable period. There is a lack of awareness among the customers about the quality and brand and that is why they usually go for products that offer parallel features at a low price. The growing demand for these counterfeit products, due to their low prices, particularly in developing countries like Indonesia, China, and Taiwan, is likely to impede the growth. The rising COVID-19 pandemic in the world is causing undulate effects on the growing market. The pandemic has a negative impact on the supply and manufacturing of these peripherals in the world due to the halt of manufacturing facilities.

Companies Profiled

Logitech International S.A.

Razer, Inc.

Cooler Master Technology, Inc.

Eastern Times Technology Co., Ltd. (Redragon)

Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd.

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Anker Innovations Limited

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

