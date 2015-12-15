Worldwide Gaming Industry to 2026 – Featuring Tencent Holdings, Sony and Microsoft Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report the global gaming market reached a value of US$ 167.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gaming market to reach a value of US$ 287.1 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.24% during 2021-2026.

Gaming, also known as video games or electronic games, refers to a computer application which is played with a certain set of rules. It involves mental or physical stimulation that provides entertainment and relaxation to the player or the spectators. Gaming is a powerful tool that can help children in developing certain life skills and can also aid the educators in seeking ways to supplement classroom teaching. The gaming sector has been revolutionized with the advent of advanced graphical engines and information technology.

The increasing proliferation of mobile phones and easy availability of games on the internet along with innovations in both hardware and software are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global gaming market. In addition, the growing adoption of mobile and browser games which offer free-to-play business models is another trend that is gaining traction in the gaming market.

Further, with the rising popularity of e-sports, multiplayer video game competition between professional and amateur players, the gaming market is witnessing an accelerated growth worldwide. Some of the other factors propelling the gaming market are empowering nature of games; availability of different genres, such as strategy, action, simulation, etc.; and a shift from physical games to online games.

