Winners Named in IDC Smart Cities North America Awards

Third annual awards generate over 2,500 votes across 11 smart city categories; winners to be honored at Smart Cities Connect event

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCGovernmentInsights–After more than a week of public voting with more than 2,500 votes, IDC Government Insights today announced the winners of the third annual IDC Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards are designed to recognize the progress North American communities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as provide a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. Winners were named in 11 categories and 13 cities were represented, underscoring the overwhelming success and efficiency of smart city projects implemented across the country. Winners will be honored at Smart Cities Connect April 6-9 at the Colorado Convention Center. To learn more about the event, please visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/. To learn more about these winning projects, please visit https://www.idc.com/insights#government-smart_cities_awards.

Winners in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of urban innovation with a particular focus on the use of technology (cloud, platforms, analytics, IoT, mobile solutions) and data, unique partnerships, funding models and/or community involvement. This year’s winners by category are:

Administration

Houston, TX — Harris County Homestead Exemption Audit Program: Helps Find Millions of Tax Revenue

Civic Engagement

Albuquerque, NM — Albuquerque 311: Digital Voice Channel

Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces

Topeka, KS — Open Data and Project Portal

Police and Law Enforcement and Emergency Management

Chattanooga and Hamilton County, TN — 911 Project: Predicting Hotspots for Accidents

Public Health and Social Services (Tie)

Sonoma County, CA — Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency

State of Oklahoma — OK Benefits

Smart Buildings

Washington, DC — Using Open Source Tools to Acquire Energy and Performance Data from Municipal Buildings and Advance Washington DC’s Climate Action Plan

Smart Water (Tie)

Towns of Cary, Morrisville, and Holly Springs, Cities of Raleigh and Wilson, Wake County, and North Carolina Emergency Management — North Carolina Regional Water Level Monitoring Data Sharing Pilot

Markham, Ontario, Canada — Smart City Accelerator Program

Sustainable Infrastructure

St. Petersburg, FL — University of South Florida: College of Marine Science

Transportation — Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing

Peachtree Corners, GA — Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Transportation — Transportation Infrastructure

Miami-Dade County, FL — Adaptive Signal Control Technology: 300 Traffic Controllers

Urban Planning and Land Use

Santa Clara County, CA — Assessment Appeals Data Management System

“It is clear from the overwhelming number of impressive responses we received to our third annual SCNAA awards, government officials across the country are committed to implementing innovative Smart City initiatives, designed to bring about meaningful changes to the way we live, work, play and interact,” said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities Strategies. “Winners on this list represent the best and brightest change agents within government and their successful projects offer a roadmap to others looking to implement effective change and radically transform urban environments for the better.”

For additional information about these awards or to speak with Ruthbea Yesner, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com.

