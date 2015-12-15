Waddle Into War With The New Maestro Class In V4 Global Update

Amazon Prime Members Can Earn Special Rewards from March 17!

The Maestro, a brilliant tactician wielding both a sword and a pistol, joins Nexon's MMORPG cross-platform marvel V4 today as its third new class along with new gear and various limited-time reward events, including one special for Amazon Prime members.





A melody crafted through blade and gun, the Maestro is the third class to join V4 since launch. The Maestro uses an enchanted sword and pistol to dole out ranged damage, leading the battle with a variety of brilliant techniques. Equipped with the Rapier main weapon and Magishot sub weapon, he can further shake up combat by switching between Indignant and Composed stances to play the battlefield like a fiddle, letting loose with furious strength or lining up precision attacks against the mightiest foes.

The Maestro Update also introduces two new types of gear, Runes and Crests.

Runes are a versatile gear type that improves defense stats by giving between 1 and up to a maximum of 5 traits when enhanced, starting at +6 enhancement. Runes are available from the V4 shop.

Crests are supplemental gear that improve a character's attack through Crit Hit stats. Rare and better crests provide greater strength by also including defense, PVP, and additional Crit DMG stats. Crests can be found in the Arrogant Plains, Despaired Forest, and Land of Evenfall warzones as well as Lunatra battlefields, which require more than 50,000 CP to enter.

are supplemental gear that improve a character’s attack through Crit Hit stats. Rare and better crests provide greater strength by also including defense, PVP, and additional Crit DMG stats. Crests can be found in the Arrogant Plains, Despaired Forest, and Land of Evenfall warzones as well as Lunatra battlefields, which require more than 50,000 CP to enter. Both Rune and Crest Enhance Scrolls are required and guarantee up to +2 enhancement, while attempting +3 or higher enhancements may destroy the gear.

To celebrate the arrival of the Maestro, V4 Global players can partake in limited-time reward events including:

Costume Giveaway Event: All players who log in after the Maestro update, starting March 17, can redeem a free Rare Costume. The “Valiant King” or “Judgement Queen” costumes will be available on the in-game event page, based on the player’s chosen class.

All players who log in after the Maestro update, starting March 17, can redeem a free Rare Costume. The “Valiant King” or “Judgement Queen” costumes will be available on the in-game event page, based on the player’s chosen class. Red Gem Festival Event: The Red Gem Festival will reward players based on the number of Red Gems they have spent since the V4 Global launch, from July 23, 2020 through March 28, 2021. Using the in-game event page, players who have spent more than 300 gems across all characters will receive rewards according to available exchange tables; players who have spent 299 gems or less will also receive a small reward.

Amazon Prime Reward Cycles: Starting today, V4 Global players on mobile devices will be able to link their Amazon Prime Account through the in-game menu to receive exclusive rewards once each cycle. Players must link their Amazon Prime accounts during each cycle to receive that cycle's unique rewards, and the rewards include the Super Starter Pack (containing a 30-day subscription, a Beginner Gear Pack, and a Beginner Accessory Pack) and Rare mounts.

For more information about the all-new V4 Maestro class update, please visit https://www.nexon.com/v4/ or follow @V4Global on Twitter for the latest updates.

About V4 https://www.nexon.com/v4

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, V4 is a cross-platform free-to-play fantasy MMORPG that gives players the ability to customize their heroes as they defend a breathtaking world from the forces of darkness. With exquisitely detailed battles and offense-focused classes, players can team up with warriors from all over the world on mobile and PC to defeat evil.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

