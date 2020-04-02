Volt Information Sciences, Inc. to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, announced today that due to health & safety orders issued by California officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support the well-being of meeting participants, the original location of Volt’s annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual meeting format only.

As previously announced, the Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Pacific Time.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Shareholder

If you were a shareholder as of February 26, 2020, you can attend the Meeting online by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/volt2020 and, on the Shareholder Login page, entering the 16-digit control number on the Proxy Card, Voting Instruction Form and Notice of Internet Availability you previously received.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Meeting, we urge you to please vote and submit your proxy in advance. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location but may continue to be used to vote your shares in advance by mail, by telephone, or online. If you have not already voted your shares prior to the date of the Meeting, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Meeting by clicking on the “Vote Here” button on the Meeting site.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, follow the instructions provided for a “Guest Login.” Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions through the portal or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

The Company’s Proxy Statement and Form 10-K for the 2019 fiscal year are available at www.proxyvote.com. These materials are also available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.volt.com under “SEC Filings.”

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.

