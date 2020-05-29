Ventev Partners with Cisco for IoT Design-In Program

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventev, the manufacturing unit of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TESS), recently announced its selection as a partner in the Cisco Internet of Things Design-In Program. The program offers customers integrated power solutions, featuring Cisco industrial IoT networking and data solution products.

Inclusion in the program authorizes Ventev to resell Cisco products and support, either embedded into its products or integrated within solutions. Primary benefits to Ventev include increased speed to market and enhanced offering, built with Cisco’s quality, and reliable IoT products.

The collaboration will help a variety of customers including Utilities, integrators of Smart City applications, and other industries find the right products for their deployments, develop integrated solutions that address their needs, and deliver a connected IoT-enabled solution quickly.

“We are thrilled to become a partner of the Cisco IoT Design-In Program and to continue our work with Cisco’s engineering and sales teams to begin building collaborative solutions and cultivating joint go-to-market opportunities to meet our customers’ IoT needs,” said Thad Lowe, Vice President, General Manager of Ventev. “By partnering with Cisco in this program, Ventev can offer our customers a turnkey solution, alongside accessories, software, and services.”

“IoT deployments can be complex, resource intensive, and can have long lead times. Together, we look forward to simplifying integrations, reducing risk, and accelerating time to deployment,” said Srivatsa Srinivasan, Senior Business Development Manager at Cisco.

About Ventev Wireless Infrastructure

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, choose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Contacts

Cindy King, Tessco



+1 410 229 1161 or kingc@tessco.com