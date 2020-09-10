Vedacit Boosts Innovation With Savings From Switching Its Oracle JD Edwards and Database Software to Rimini Street Support

Brazilian construction products manufacturer diverts support savings to help fund product development startups aimed at creating patented innovations and growing revenue

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RMNI #3rdpartysupport—Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Vedacit, a leading manufacturer of construction products based in Brazil, switched to Rimini Street for support of its Oracle JD Edwards and Database software. By switching to Rimini Street Support, Vedacit was able to free up significant IT budget to drive innovation projects and support its corporate initiative to double revenue by 2023. Specifically, Vedacit leveraged its savings to help fund five product development startups through Vedacit Labs, the company’s innovation incubator that accelerates startups and pioneers ideas for the civil construction industry.





Oracle Customers Innovate and Grow by Moving to Rimini Street

Founded in 1936, Vedacit manufactures construction products – such as waterproofing additives for concrete and mortar, adhesives, and asphalt paints – in its São Paulo and Salvador production centers in Brazil, and distributes its products across the country and Latin America. The company’s CIO, Alexandre Quinze, was tasked with revamping the IT department when he took office in 2018. Like many companies, Quinze discovered that Vedacit was spending approximately 80% of its IT budget on ongoing operations and enhancements, leaving just 20% for business transformation initiatives, including investments in new technologies and innovations that support competitive advantage and revenue growth. Under Quinze’s leadership, the organization was able to right-size this budget equation, and today the proportion of the budget is closer to 60% for IT maintenance, with 40% left over to invest in innovation.

“We opted to switch to Rimini Street Support to fund investments to achieve our growth target of doubling our revenue by 2023. By switching to third-party support, we can better target our resources, reduce IT maintenance expenses, and free up money to invest in innovating and growing,” said Quinze. “Vedacit Labs is where we diverted most of our significant support savings, enabling us to incubate our company’s product development and innovation ideas and generate additional revenue. We couldn’t be happier with the business outcomes realized through our partnership with Rimini Street.”

Cost Savings Frees up Funds for Product Innovation

With the funds saved by switching to Rimini Street Support, Vedacit Labs accelerated Brazilian startup Lógica-e, along with four other startups that showed promising inventions that would have a positive impact on the civil construction and retail industries. From the company’s first round of investment, Lógica-e and Vedacit co-created Vedacit Detector®, a patented system with IoT sensors (internet of things) that detects microcracks in the application of asphalt blankets, which has enormous benefits for the construction industry. The product development startups have been so successful that the company has been able to invest and fund additional innovation projects, further driving revenue back into the business.

“Companies that want to remain strong and competitive require the need to reinvent themselves. Since working with Rimini Street, we reduced our software support fees by 50% – freeing up funds, time, and personnel for innovation projects within Vedacit Labs and internal IT projects. With reduced back-office expenses, we were also able to implement Salesforce CRM, increasing the efficiency of our commercial area and professionals in the field. Modern companies need to divert investment in favor of business, and not use its funds only to keep operations running,” continued Quinze.

Vedacit, as with all Rimini Street clients, benefits from the Company’s flexible, premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. Clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer (PSE), backed by a team of functional and technical experts with an average of 15 years’ experience in the client’s specific enterprise software system.

Vedacit also implemented Rimini Street’s Advanced Database Security solution, which protects its mission-critical Oracle databases from known and unknown vulnerabilities and employs virtual patching, which blocks attempted attacks before they reach their database instances. Unlike traditional vendor security patches, virtual patching does not require extensive regression testing or system downtime. Rimini Street’s Advanced Database Security also protects older releases, even after the vendor no longer provides security patches.

“Well before the emergence of the pandemic and the economic challenges that impacted all sectors, Vedacit’s leaders decided to revolutionize their business environment by optimizing resources, improving service levels, and boldly implementing new business models,” said Edenize Maron, general manager, Latin America, Rimini Street. “As their trusted technology partner, it is a great satisfaction for Rimini Street to be able to support Vedacit’s innovation ecosystem and the company’s competitive advantage and growth. Today, we support more than 240 organizations with operations in Latin America, helping them to right-size their IT maintenance costs and fund their digital innovation journey.”

