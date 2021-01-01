Ubisoft Film & Television Announces Script Deal for Feature Film

Submissions for 2021 Women’s Film & Television Fellowship Now Open;

New Submission Criteria Announced for Participants

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ubisoft Film & Television announced that Annabel Seymour has secured a script deal for a feature film. As a participant in the 2020 Women’s Film & Television Fellowship, Seymour developed a pitch with the working title REPLAY, wherein a video game reviewer, who is unlucky in love, is given the power to play her dating life like a video game.





“Annabel is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. We love the way she’s married the romantic comedy genre with the rules, repetition and winnings of the gaming world in REPLAY, and can’t wait to dive into another fun Ubisoft original film,” said Margaret Boykin, director of film development.

“REPLAY represents exactly what I set out to do in the fellowship: to use the raw materials given to me by Ubisoft to craft an emotionally driven, relatable comedy that can resonate with gamers and non-gamers alike,” said Annabel Seymour, scriptwriter and 2020 fellowship participant. “I felt incredibly supported by Ubisoft throughout the fellowship. REPLAY was a true team effort, and I look forward to continuing to work with this amazing group of people as the script takes shape.”

Ubisoft also announced that submissions with a writing sample and resume will be accepted now through May 14 via this online portal. Now in its fourth year, the Women’s Film & Television Fellowship is designed to attract and illuminate women, non-binary, trans, gender-nonconforming, and gender-variant people within the entertainment industry. Two aspiring screenwriters will be selected for a six-month, non-exclusive paid fellowship, with the opportunity to explore the extensive library of Ubisoft IP, as well as pitch original ideas based on the world, community and culture of video games. Additionally, participants will take part in one-on-one mentorship programs led by Film & Television SVP Jason Altman, Director of Film Development Margaret Boykin and Director of Television Development Danielle Kreinik.

The 2021 fellowship brings changes to the submission criteria and the program itself in order to make it accessible to all aspiring women, non-binary, trans, gender-nonconforming and gender-variant screenwriters. Now, US residents 18 years or older can apply to the Women’s Film & Television Fellowship without agency or management representation. Additionally, film fellows are eligible as long as they have no projects in development at major studios or produced credits. Television fellows can have a staff writer credit.

The Women’s Film & Television Fellowship has expanded its program with additional mentorship opportunities with guidance in legal affairs, physical production budgeting and marketing. The 2021 fellowship will also give participants opportunities to sit in on writers’ rooms and internal development meetings, and they can conduct set visits, when possible.

“We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made since the inaugural Women’s Film & Television Fellowship in 2017,” said Danielle Kreinik, director of television development. “This year, we’re taking the fellowship further by providing a 360 experience and giving fellows exposure to the inner workings of a film and television studio. For instance, we’re providing participants an opportunity to sit in on internal development meetings to give them insight into how executives think about scripts and other pieces of work.”

Born out of the inaugural Women’s Film & Television Fellowship, screenwriter Mishna Wolff’s WEREWOLVES WITHIN, a modern-day whodunit horror comedy starring Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub, will be distributed by IFC Films in theaters on June 25 and digital platforms on July 2.

For more information about the Women’s Film & Television Fellowship, visit ubisoft.com/r/fellowship.

About Ubisoft Film & Television

Ubisoft Film & Television’s mission is to bring Ubisoft’s award-winning games into new areas of entertainment and to create original stories set in the world, culture and community of gaming. The division has a slate of IP-based and original film and TV projects in various stages of development and production, including the films “Werewolves Within” (IFC Films), “Tom Clancy’s The Division” (Netflix), “Rabbids” (Lionsgate), “Just Dance” (Screen Gems), “Beyond Good & Evil” (Netflix), the live-action “Assassin’s Creed” (Netflix) series, the current “Mythic Quest” (Apple TV+) series and “Rabbids Invasion” (season 4 on Netflix), among others.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

