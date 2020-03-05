Two Bit Circus Adds New Free Roam, Multiplayer VR Experience to Entertainment Lineup

Step Right Up to Oddball by Beyond, Making its US Debut at the World’s First Micro-Amusement Park™

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gaming—Two Bit Circus, a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts building the world’s first chain of Micro-Amusement Parks, announced today the US debut of Oddball from Beyond, a Wellington company. Adding to their exclusive lineup of next-generation entertainment experiences, the new free roam virtual reality game entertains up to 8 players at a time and is now available, for the first time in the US, at Two Bit Circus’ Micro-Amusement Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Oddball transports players to a cartoon world, where two teams compete for points by firing sticky balls from custom launchers to deplete the health of opponents, who appear as pandas in this colorful VR landscape. Fart bombs act as power ups, while players creep and crouch their way to victory in five-minute rounds chock full of hilarity. The game involves the latest wireless VR technology, allowing players to move freely through the expansive VR world — which spans over 1,000 square feet of physical space — without the limitations of a tether or backpack PC.

“There are so many factors that make Oddball a totally unique gaming experience — from the amazingly vibrant world and the ability to explore it freely, to the repeatable gameplay and panda avatars that add to the great social experience,” said Brent Bushnell, CEO and co-founder of Two Bit Circus. “It’s a perfect fit for our park and we’re so excited to share this fun experience with our guests. This is what exploring the future of fun is all about.”

With a shared mission to make new entertainment experiences as social and accessible as possible, Two Bit Circus and Beyond each strive to use the latest technology and play to bring people closer together. Combining elements from popular laser tag games with a significantly lower chance of bodily harm than paintball, Oddball is suitable for ages eight to eighty and encourages teamwork as well as hilarious fun and competition.

“Two Bit Circus is the perfect place to showcase our first game, Oddball. Sitting amongst other leading interactive experiences which the Two Bit Circus team has carefully curated, players can now experience untethered, free roaming VR with their friends,” said Anton Mitchell, COO and co-founder of Beyond. “We are excited to officially launch into the US market.”

Previously only available in New Zealand, Two Bit Circus is the first to offer Oddball to players in the US.

The new game is now open to the public at Two Bit Circus’ Micro-Amusement Park in downtown Los Angeles, where you can be one of the first in the US to experience this new adventure. First come, first play, so step right up to ensure your spot.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of Micro-Amusement Parks. These one-acre sized entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of a classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

Architected for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.

About Beyond

Wellington studio Beyond have spent the past year working on unique technology and gaming content to break the deadlock around the high cost of access to VR.

Along with fun gaming content, Beyond’s technology promises to reduce overheads and setup times for licensees. Repeat play will be bolstered by a driving principle of family-friendly accessibility, celebrating social content that makes you laugh out loud.

For more information, visit www.beyond.fun or follow @beyondvrgames

