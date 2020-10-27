Toshiba Announces Updated 4TB, 6TB and 8TB Enterprise Capacity HDD Models

The MG08-D Series delivers reliability and power efficiency to enterprise and business-critical applications workloads

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) announces the Toshiba MG08-D Series HDDs, designed for a wide variety of business-critical applications, such as email and CRM (Customer Resource Management), data analysis for business intelligence, small-medium business servers, and data-retention and compliance archiving.

Toshiba’s 7th generation air mechanical design provides better power efficiency and a lower component count to deliver better total cost of ownership than its earlier generation models. The new series features 4TB, 6TB and 8TB models, in both SATA and SAS interfaces. The new 4TB1 models are available in 512e, 4Kn and 512n sector models, and the 6TB and 8TB models are available in 512e and 4Kn sector models, assuring plug-and-play interoperability for applications using prior 4TB models.

“Toshiba’s new MG08-D Series delivers new levels of reliability and power efficiency to enterprise and business-critical server and storage platforms,” said Scott Wright, Director of HDD Marketing for Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. “Toshiba’s 7th generation conventional mechanical design utilizes Conventional Magnetic Recording technology to deliver plug-and-play versatility that is compatible with the widest range of applications and operating system environments.”

The MG08-D Series provides many industry-standard features, including 7200rpm performance, a 3.5-inch2 form factor, choice of SATA 6Gbit/s or 12Gbit/s SAS Interface3, and a 550TB a year workload4 rating. Compared with Toshiba’s current line-up of 4-6-8TB models, the new 4TB model achieves the broadest range of benefits from the MG08 generation of technology advances. For example, compared with the previous model5, the new 4TB provides an approximately 23% better maximum sustained transfer speed of 243MiB/s and doubles the cache buffer size to 256MiB. It also improves the calculated reliability specification from 1.4 million hours MTTF (AFR 0.63%) to 2.0 million hours MTTF (AFR 0.43%)6, and reduces active idle power consumption to 4.07W. The 2.0 million hour MTTF is also supported for the new 6TB and 8TB MG08-D Series models.

The Toshiba MG08-D Series 4TB, 6TB and 8TB models are expected to be generally available in 1CQ 2021.

For more information on the new products, visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/storage/product/data-center-enterprise.html.

For more information on Toshiba’s full line of HDD storage products, https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com. To learn more about our storage solutions visit the storage blog at https://storage.toshiba.com/corporateblog/ and follow @ToshibaStorage on Twitter.

About Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC), an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., is the US based electronic components business of Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation. TAEC offers a wide variety of innovative hard disk drive (HDD) products and semiconductor solutions for data center, automotive, industrial, IoT, motion control, telecom, networking, consumer, and white goods applications. The company’s broad portfolio encompasses enterprise and consumer HDDs integrated wireless ICs, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, optical semiconductors and discrete devices ranging from diodes to logic ICs. For more company information, please visit TAEC’s web site at http://www.toshiba.semicon-storage.com/.

1 Definition of capacity: One terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes, but storage capacity actually available may vary depending on operating environment and formatting. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.



2 “3.5-inch” refers to an HDD form factor. It does not indicate drive’s physical size.



3 Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.



4 Workload is a measure of data throughout the year, and it is defined as the amount of data written, read or verified by commands from the host system.



5 Comparison with the new MG08ADA400E (SATA 512e) and prior generation MG04ACA400E (SATA 512e).



6 MTTF (Mean Time to Failure) and AFR (Annualized Failure Rate) assume 8760 h/year power on hours (24 hours a day, 7 days a week), up to 550TB/year total data transfers, use at case HDA surface temperatures above 40°C mazy degrade product reliability and reduce the warranty period.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate as of the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. * Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

