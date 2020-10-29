Timescale Launches Industry’s First Multi-Node Relational Database for Time-Series Data, Giving Organizations Unprecedented Scale

Latest update brings advanced customization options and a multi-node, petabyte-scale database for time-series analysis to developers everywhere – for free.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PostgreSQL—Timescale, the creators of TimescaleDB – the category-defining relational database for time-series – today announced the availability of TimescaleDB 2.0 (Release Candidate), a major update that organizations and developers have eagerly anticipated. New features and enhancements include: multi-node capabilities for petabyte-scale deployments, fully free licensing for TimescaleDB software, and numerous capabilities that give users more flexibility and control over their data. It has been a big year for the company, who recently announced the expansion of its Timescale Cloud offering to 75+ cloud regions – the most of any hosted service for time-series data. Today’s news underscores Timescale’s commitment to its community and developer experience, further strengthening its position as the leading time-series database.

Time-series data is everywhere: whenever organizations need to understand how and why something changes over time, they need to analyze time-stamped (or “time-series”) data. Common scenarios include application metrics and cloud infrastructure monitoring, fleet management and other Internet of Things use cases, financial data analysis, and more.

With the near-universal adoption of cloud computing and accelerated digital transformation in every line of business, understanding how and why systems, behavior, and metrics change is increasingly critical to organizations of all sizes as they seek to forecast sales, perform capacity planning, analyze website performance, and much more.

TimescaleDB 2.0 marks the industry’s first multi-node relational time-series database for time-series, building on one of TimescaleDB’s existing innovations, the hypertable. Hypertables automatically partition data into many sub-tables, while giving the illusion of one single, continuous table – allowing for fast querying, easy management, and a smaller storage footprint. Hypertables distributed across multiple nodes (new functionality in TimescaleDB 2.0) give organizations even greater horizontal scalability and performance.

TimescaleDB 2.0 continues to embrace its open community with a completely free software licensing model that gives users access to all features, the “right to repair and modify” source code to suit their needs, and the ability to deploy TimescaleDB in their own infrastructure. All functionality is now available for free in a single GitHub code repository under the updated Timescale License (see licensing announcement for full details).

“Once considered a niche reserved for finance and IoT scenarios, time-series workloads now permeate every industry and use case for one simple reason: everyone wants to make data-driven decisions faster. This requires capturing data at the highest fidelity possible – and this is where TimescaleDB shines. We’re laser-focused on helping developers store and analyze time-series data in a fast, reliable, and cost-effective way; with TimescaleDB 2.0, we introduce even more scale and flexibility, setting a new bar for time-series databases, so that developers and organizations focus on their core applications and on delighting their users.” – Ajay Kulkarni, CEO Timescale

In addition to multi-node capabilities and licensing updates, TimescaleDB 2.0 adds features critical to the rapid and universal digital transformation of today’s businesses and applications, including (see announcement blog for full details):

Substantial improvements to Continuous Aggregates, including making APIs more intuitive and giving users more control over how and when they aggregate their data.

including making APIs more intuitive and giving users more control over how and when they aggregate their data. User-defined Actions (new feature), enabling users to define and schedule custom jobs, like fine-tuning data retention and compression policies.

enabling users to define and schedule custom jobs, like fine-tuning data retention and compression policies. New and improved informational views, making it easier to quickly glean insights about hypertables, policies, and job scheduling.

With the release of TimescaleDB 2.0, Timescale yet again earns its place as the industry-leading database for time-series — and furthers its mission to make it easy for organizations of all sizes to harness the power of their data.

The TimescaleDB 2.0 Release Candidate is available immediately for self-managed software installations, with General Availability on self-managed and Timescale’s hosted time-series services expected late 2020. To get started and learn what’s new, see the release overview guide and upgrade documentation (for existing software users).

Individual developers and Fortune 500 organizations alike love TimescaleDB, and select customers have already begun deploying TimescaleDB 2.0 as a key component of their infrastructure.

Here’s what they have to say about the role TimescaleDB plays in their business:

Netskope taps into multi-node to monitor and manage its network of thousands of global servers at scale

“Netskope prides itself on speed and scalability, and we rely heavily on time-series data to plan, monitor, and troubleshoot our global network of thousands of servers. With TimescaleDB, we tap into the ubiquitous PostgreSQL ecosystem and use TimescaleDB’s continuous aggregates and other built-in time-series functions for real-time analytics and advanced historical analysis. Now with multi-node TimescaleDB, we get the horizontal scalability and rapid ingest throughput we need to monitor and manage our systems at scale, now and in the future.” – Mark S. Reibert, Ph.D., Systems Architect at Netskope, Inc., a cloud-native security platform that empowers enterprises with real-time visibility, rapid threat and data loss protection, and more.

