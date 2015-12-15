TIA Congratulates Sixth Annual Global Sustainability Award Winners

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Sustainability–The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world, announced the 2020 winners of its Annual TIA QuEST Forum Global Sustainability Awards, which recognizes select companies for their outstanding performance and innovation in sustainability practices.

Awards were given across six categories:

ADVA Optical Networking won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Network Equipment. They were also named the most improved company in 2015.

Ribbon Communications won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Software.

iQor is the co-winner of the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for the Corporate category. They also won the same award in 2018.

IBM is the co-winner of the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for the Corporate category.

Teltech Group won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Field Services. This is the 2nd year in a row they have won in this category.

Schneider Electric won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Consumer Electronics.

CRH plc won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Non-Electronics Hardware. They were also the winner in this category in 2017.

“TIA is proud to recognize these innovative companies as 2020 Global Sustainability Award winners,” said TIA CEO David Stehlin. “TIA’s business performance tools, like our Sustainability Assessor, give companies the ability to continually benchmark and improve their operations, driving towards a more advanced and sustainable future.”

The winning companies were honored virtually during the TIA QuEST Forum Annual Leadership Meeting on January 26.

TIA’s Global Sustainability Awards recognize organizations achieving excellence and showcasing energy, passion, and innovation in corporate sustainability; based on performance as recorded through assessments from TIA Sustainability Assessor. The Sustainability Assessor is designed to enable companies to rapidly self-assess and benchmark their sustainability and corporate social responsibility programs against industry best practices and benchmarks.

For more information on TIA’s Sustainability Assessor, visit tiaassessor.com

About TIA:

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) represents more than 400 global companies that enable high-speed communications networks and accelerate next-generation ICT innovation. Through leadership in U.S. and international advocacy, technology programs, standards development, and business performance solutions, TIA and its members are accelerating global connectivity across every industry and market. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

