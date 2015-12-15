The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog) Sets Record 24 NAVGTR Nominations

5 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima lead with 24 and 21 respective nods. With 4 nods for Carrion, Sebastian Krośkiewicz is the most nominated individual of the year.

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TLOUPIINAVGTR CORP. – The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of 1,200 media voters and 12,000 subscribers, has announced nominees for its 20th annual awards program honoring video game art, technology and production.

The NAVGTR Awards honor 57 competitive categories recognizing achievement in animation, art direction, character design, controls, game design, game engineering, musical score, sound effects, writing, and more. Since its inception, the academy has recognized over 5,580 talented individuals.

Leading all games with a record-setting 24 nominations is The Last of Us Part II, developed by Naughty Dog. Close behind is Ghost of Tsushima with 21 nominations and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with 20 nominations. Half-Life: Alyx received 10 nominations, including two in control categories. (Half-Life 2 won 5 of 9 nominations in 2004.)

This year’s Game of the Year nominees are:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Genshin Impact
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part II

The top developers this year are Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch Productions, Insomniac Games, Ubisoft, and Valve Corporation.

The top publishers this year are Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft, Sega, and Nintendo. Following closely behind are Bandai Namco, Activision, Xbox Game Studios, and Valve Corporation, all of whom received 10 or more nominations. Sony topped with 70 nominations.

With 4 nominations for Carrion, Sebastian Krośkiewicz is the most nominated individual of the year.

For a complete list of categories and nominees, please visit https://navgtr.org. Winners will be announced February 22.

All titles, characters, likenesses, and indicia are copyrights or trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About NAVGTR CORP.

NAVGTR Corp.(TM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation devoted to promoting and recognizing game developers.

The general voting body of reviewers, journalists, analysts, YouTubers, Twitch streamers, content creators, and writers includes contributors for Bitmob, CBS Interactive, Destructoid, EGM Now, Game Informer, Game Trailers, GamesIndustry.biz, Gamespot, Gamezone, IGN, Kotaku, Machinima, Mashable, Massively, MSNBC, Polygon, Retroware, The Koalition, Ten Ton Hammer, and Venture Beat.

Additional varied outlets include Austin American-Statesman, Break, Chicago Sun-Times, CNN, Futurenet, GamesRadar, Gaming Illustrated, Geek, Los Angeles Times, MMO PRG, Moody’s, NBC, New Gamer Nation, New York Times, Nintendo World Report, The Ottawa Citizen, PC Gamer, San Jose Mercury-News, Terminal Gamer, USA Today, The Vancouver Sun, Wired News, and hundreds more.

Contacts

Thomas J. Allen

NAVGTR Corp.

tallen at navgtr dot org

301-437-7880

