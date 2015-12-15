The Label Announces Its Partnership with Untame, Acclaimed Developer and Creator of Mushroom 11

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android–Mobile game publisher, The Label, today announced a partnership with independent game developer, Untame, founded by Itay Keren and Julia Keren-Detar, to publish the studio’s new unannounced game franchise. Untame joins a list of award-winning indie game developers to partner with The Label including Triband, Cipher Prime, Flightless, and Ed McMillen.

Untame found success with its 2017 mobile hit, Mushroom 11, an award-winning puzzle “anti-platformer” set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Originally launched on PC, Mushroom 11’s transition to mobile generated multiple accolades including Apple’s 2017 Design Award, the 2017 IndiePlus Award and Google Play’s Standout Indie Title of the Year.

“Since the release of Mushroom 11, I’ve been incredibly impressed by The Label’s respect and support for independent creativity; I’m excited for what the partnership will bring,” said Itay Keren, founder of Untame and creator of Mushroom 11. “Collaborating on our upcoming franchise lets me take advantage of their unique perspective and experience. I appreciate the team’s knowledgeable, yet laid back approach to independent publishing.”

“Before we were partners, we were big fans and friends,” said Mike Ouye, VP and General Manager at The Label. “We are beyond excited to have the opportunity to work with Itay and his team to help bring Untame’s next hit game to life.”

Details of Untame’s new IP published by The Label will be announced in the coming months.

About The Label

The Label was founded to curate and publish epic indie games and content. Working with top-tier developers to cultivate original, mobile-exclusive, premium content, The Label has established an outlet that provides the best creators in the world with the freedom to explore their visions without the worry of marketability by covering development costs and helping players who care about quality and innovation find games to play on their phones.

For more information visit: https://www.thelabel.game or follow us on Twitter or follow @THELABELGAMES on Twitter.

About Untame

Untame is an award-winning indie studio headed by husband and wife Itay Keren and Julia Keren-Detar, based out of Upstate NY. Our mission is to create deep, beautiful experiences with unique designs that are as enjoyable and interesting to play as they are to make. Our latest release is the groundbreaking anti-platformer Mushroom 11, winner of multiple awards including the 2017 Apple Design Award.

