TEPPEN World Championship Crowns Last Guardian as First World Champion, Announces Akuma as New Hero

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s over! The inaugural TEPPEN World Championship 2019 has come to a close, and GungHo Online Entertainment’s (GOE) first champion has been crowned: Huai-Yong “Last Guardian” Wu. In the biggest TEPPEN tournament ever, he expertly guided his Dante and Morrigan decks through the competition, bringing down everyone in his path to the top.

For his victory, Last Guardian took home 30M Yen (~$280K USD) of the 50M Yen (~$460K USD) prize pool along with numerous other prizes including a NISSAN Skyline GT [V6 TURBO]. Second place Yutaro “tarakoman” Fukazawa earned himself 10M Yen (~$95K USD) in addition to various other prizes as well. GOE congratulates all competitors in the TEPPEN World Championship 2019 for their achievements at the event and in qualification over some of the best TEPPEN players to ever play the game around the world.

Not only was the first trophy handed out, GOE also announced one of the most popular — and most evil — characters in the Street Fighter series history coming to TEPPEN! Available on Jan. 7, 2020, Akuma will bring his signature aggressive style to the world of TEPPEN, alongside a new set of cards in “The Force Seekers.”

The great demon of the Street Fighter series seems to also have corrupted Ryu, who will get the legendary look of Evil Ryu as a brand-new Hero Skin.

As we near the end of the year, GOE will be giving everyone that logs in between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7 the opportunity to purchase the New Year Selection Pack, featuring all the best cards from previous card packs, as well as a chance at the four Hero Skins available right now! Plus, new login bonuses will be up for the end of the year countdown (Dec. 24 through Jan. 1) and the new year (Jan. 2 through Jan. 7).

Last but certainly not least, 2020 will present a fresh way to play competitive TEPPEN. GOE is announcing the TEPPEN New Year Cup 2020, an online tournament with incredible prizes. Everyone who participates will have a shot at obtaining Secret Cards with new art, based on their placement. Players who finish 5000th and above will receive an Albert Wesker Secret Card, while 1000th and above will receive a Jill Valentine Secret Card on top of the Wesker Secret Card. The top 100 players will also get their hands on a third Secret Card for the kick master herself, Chun-Li.

For more information on TEPPEN, please visit the game’s official site.

For information on GungHo Online Entertainment America, visit www.gunghoonline.com, or visit GungHo on Twitter or Facebook. Find assets here.

Amazon and the Amazon logo and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

ABOUT TEPPEN

There’s only one way to Rise to the Top – playing TEPPEN! TEPPEN is the Ultimate Card Battle game where units you command operate in real time, featuring dynamic action with over-the-top attacks blowing up your screen. With astonishing graphics and a cutting-edge battle system, TEPPEN is the card game to end all other card games! Command popular Heroes (characters) from Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and other series in All-Star action from Capcom’s finest!

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games including ground-breaking franchises Resident Evil™, Street Fighter™, Monster Hunter™, Ace Attorney™, Mega Man™ and Devil May Cry™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Tokyo, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or www.capcom-unity.com.

Capcom, the Capcom logo, Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil are trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd., in the U.S. or other countries. Street Fighter is a trademark of Capcom U.S.A., Inc.

ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.

Contacts

GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA



Dakota Grabowski



Director of Marketing and Business Relations



Dakota@gunghoonline.com

Taylor Cocke



B/HI for GungHo Online Entertainment America



taylor_cocke@bhimpact.com