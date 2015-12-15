Tech Data Appoints Sergio Farache to Lead Solution Aggregation, Next-Generation Technologies

Expanded role to centralize global focus on Cloud, Data and IoT, and Security solutions

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data today announced Sergio Farache will expand his role to include global responsibility for solutions aggregation and next-generation technologies, including Cloud, Data and IoT, and Security. As an executive vice president, Farache will continue to lead the company’s global strategy.

“Aggregating solutions for our channel partners across these next-generation technologies is critically important to Tech Data’s growth and transformation in service to our channel partners,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer, Tech Data. “As part of our commitment to digital transformation, Sergio’s team is investing in resources, digital tools and skills to accelerate our ability to serve channel partners, particularly across these next-generation technologies.”

Tech Data has long been a leader in solutions aggregation, bringing to market a Solution Factory methodology that creates vetted next-generation technology solutions focused on specific use cases in key vertical markets to facilitate simplified deployments and outcomes for channel partners. By globalizing these functions under a single leader, Tech Data plans to strengthen its solution delivery across markets while simplifying complexity for channel partners with a consistent, global approach.

“As we simplify complexity for our channel partners, we are focused on delivering integrated solutions that address the business challenges our channel partners and their end-users face,” Farache said. “Solution aggregation is not about a single point product, but instead, it is about Tech Data building and enabling our partners to create integrated solutions that can span across multiple vendors, clouds and technologies. Already, our Solutions Factories have deployed more than 3,000 solutions to the market with the global participation of more than 1,000 partners. We look forward to expanding our investments in our portfolio to benefit our partners in a variety of ways, including accelerating time to market, reducing partner costs, addressing skill gaps, and creating differentiation.”

