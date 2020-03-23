Taoglas Introduces CROWD Insights™ for People Movement Analytics to Assist in the Battle Against COVID-19

Proven cloud-based analytics platform utilizes existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to measure, monitor, predict, alert and notify public gathering and social distancing limit breaches for indoor and outdoor venues

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Taoglas®, a leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, today announces its new CROWD Insights™ – a people movement analytics platform to assist with the urgent public health need for managing crowd sizes and social distancing at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nations, states, cities and health systems across the world are doing everything they can to manage the COVID-19 crisis. New regulations are being introduced across the globe to combat the spread of the virus including crowd controls to limit social interaction and gatherings.

In an effort to assist the massively challenged health systems, Taoglas is already working with a leading hospital in Ireland to provide the solution free of charge. Taoglas will also be offering the solution to other health systems at cost.

“To do our part during this time of crisis for world humanity, Taoglas has taken proven technology from our recent acquisition of ThinkSmarter and accelerated development to launch a unique solution to help municipalities, governments, healthcare systems and enterprises monitor and manage crowds,” said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO and founder of Taoglas. “We believe this will be vital in the days and months to come to allow people to move around safely without fear and to get the economy moving again. Municipalities and businesses are now required to monitor the density of groups of people in public, to optimize social distancing, to ensure that the virus does not reestablish. With a cost-effective tool to measure, monitor and manage people movement, we’re looking to help to expedite getting life and businesses back to normal,” Mr. Quinlan continued.

Taoglas CROWD Insights monitors the numbers, flows and dwell times of people in public areas and sets thresholds to alarm if an intervention is necessary.

The solution is fast and easy to deploy as it’s based on Wi-Fi systems already prevalent in most places today and collects anonymized data via smartphones. All that is required to deploy is a consultation with our technical support team and your network administrator.

Key features include:

– Entire solution can be deployed same day – remotely – via a cloud management platform to any healthcare facility, venue, retail store, restaurant, airport, city or town

– Provides real-time insights and alerts on crowd and queuing situations with reports or via a city/enterprise dashboard

– No special software is required on the phones or on the Wi-Fi networks to get started and the solution works seamlessly with Meraki, Cisco, Ruckus, Aruba and other Wi-Fi equipment

– Remote/no-touch deployments and a configurable platform with the ability to set up new monitoring zones as needed

– Aligns with EU privacy and GDPR requirements

Given the situation, crowd management and control is the new reality across healthcare facilities, retail, entertainment, airports and public spaces. With regulations imposing a limit on the number of occupants, CROWD Insights can provide the intelligence in a usable way to help businesses and governments comply with density and capacity limits.

The Taoglas CROWD Insights platform is based on the ThinkSmarter Analytics solution which Taoglas recently acquired. The platform has already been deployed successfully in the field with customers including Three, Hutchison, Vodafone, FIRA Barcelona, Greenwich, DCU, Sligo, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin City and more.

Taoglas will conduct a webinar illustrating the platform and highlighting how it can work alongside new public gathering restrictions on March 30th, 2020 at 4:00 PM GMT/ 8:00 AM Pacific Time. To sign up, register at https://www.taoglas.com/category/webinars/. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please visit https://www.taoglas.com/product/crowd-insights.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world’s leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, combining the latest in high-performance RF antenna design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for companies with unique IoT challenges. With 10 world-class design, support and test centers globally and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps companies deliver complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy, engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from cellular 4G/5G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, DSRC/CV2X, NFC, LORA/LPWAN to any protocol used to transmit and receive data. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

