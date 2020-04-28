Tangoe Launches Initiative to Help Companies Reduce Costs and Save Money Amid COVID-19 Economic Crisis

Companies can realize as much as 30% immediate savings with Tangoe analysis of IT invoices, infrastructure and contracts

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tangoe®, one complete solution for order, invoice, inventory and expense management across telecom, mobile and cloud environments, today announced an initiative to help companies reduce costs and save money during the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Using expense auditing, telecom optimization and benchmarking, Tangoe will uncover immediate savings for customers and other companies.

“Our customers are loud and clear; they want to effectively and immediately reduce costs and save money,” said Bob Irwin, Tangoe CEO. “This is what Tangoe does, it’s what we do best, and we’ve been doing it for years. In response to the current business climate, we are doubling down to bring the savings people need right now. We are beefing up our technology capability, redeploying our people, and opening it up to other companies free of charge.”

Tangoe brings 20 years of experience finding savings by auditing historical invoices to identify missed savings opportunities, re-architecting telecom infrastructure for optimization and comparing customer contracts to its global pricing database for benchmark. For example, Tangoe recently saved a healthcare company more than $100,000. In 2019, the company saved its customers more than $300 million.

In response to COVID-19, Tangoe is building on its cost-saving expertise, expanding its technology and team to identify even more savings for customers and extending its services beyond its customer base to help those impacted by the economic crisis.

“We have the most knowledgeable people; the most robust audit, optimization and benchmarking processes; and the best technology in the marketplace,” said John Nelson, Tangoe’s Chief Operations Officer. “We are rapidly shifting team members to meet the pressing and immediate need for our customers to save money.”

“As businesses face the economic realities brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, we are committed to helping companies – whether a current customer, prospective customer, or even competitor’s customer,” said Jill Ransome, Chief Marketing Officer of Tangoe. “We all have an obligation to help in today’s world. At Tangoe, this is core to who we are, and we are glad to do our part.”

Companies can request a sample audit, optimization and benchmark by sending a letter to CovidResponse@Tangoe.com.

Tangoe’s COVID response offering is part of its commitment to, and investment in, helping customers save money. The company also recently shared a series of quick tips to help reduce costs.

About Tangoe

Tangoe helps nearly half of the Fortune 500 work smarter, save money and be confident by simplifying complex technology processes through automation. The Tangoe Platform is one complete solution that helps customers place technology orders, pay invoices, track inventory and find cost savings for telecom, mobile and cloud – including IoT and 5G. Tangoe manages more than $40 billion in technology expenses across 10 million global technology assets and $2 billion in managed payments. Tangoe is backed by 20 years of industry experience and more than 1,400 technology, product, and service delivery experts who monitor, manage, dispute, and report on the day-to-day operations behind customers’ telecom, mobile, and cloud environments. With Tangoe customers have everything needed to confidently manage assets, roll out new programs, and improve the bottom line. To learn more about Tangoe, visit tangoe.com, or visit Tangoe on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

