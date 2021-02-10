Summit Wireless Technologies Presents Wireless Audio Design to Industry Display Leaders

– WiSA’s Display Members Enables a Unique Window into Future Trends –

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced Tony Parker, VP New Business Development & Product Strategy and Founding Member, will present wireless audio design considerations for TVs and discuss WiSA interoperability at the SID – Society for Information Display on February 10th.

“Summit Wireless solves consumer challenges by delivering technologies that support interoperability, and deliver a reliable immersive experience,” said Parker. “Today’s thin TVs are central to explosive growth in home entertainment market. In 2021, almost all streaming services are delivering 5.1 multi-channel streaming content for the consumer’s enjoyment. Summit, as a founding member of WiSA, is leading the industry with solutions centered on the TVs central role for family entertainment whether they are embedded in the TV, incorporated in the User Interface, or external supplemental audio.”

Presentation

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm PST

Wireless Multi-Channel Home Theater Audio Design Considerations for TV Applications

Tony Parker, VP New Business Development & Product Strategy and Founding Member

Register

The presentation will review a simple checklist of system design considerations for wireless multi-channel home theater audio attachment to TVs. The talk will touch on connectivity, setup options and the necessary audio decode support. To conclude, the presenter will review key technology requirements for wireless audio transmission resulting in acceptable lip-sync, speaker sync, and RF performance and the importance of consumers expectations for interoperability (Wireless Speaker and Audio (WiSA) association).

About SID



The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry’s best new products. The organization’s members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID’s global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.



Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

About WiSA, LLC



WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

