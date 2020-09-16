Strategy Analytics: Menlo Micro Low-loss RF Switch Has Broad Potential

Menlo’s Ideal Switch™ Solves Metal Contact Switch Issues

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the new Strategy Analytics Insight report “Has Menlo Micro Developed the Perfect RF Switch?” the author provides an analysis of the company’s technology and potential markets, noting the advantages over mechanical switches and incumbent semiconductor switches.

According to Christopher Taylor, Director, RF & Wireless Components and author of the report, “The Company claims to have solved the long-standing issue of stiction common to metal-contact MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) switches by drawing on technology originally developed by General Electric, a backer of Menlo Micro. Metal contact MEMS switches provide several advantages in radio frequency (RF) applications, for example low losses and high power handling capabilities. These switches should prove very useful in 5G base station and wireless backhaul radios.”

Eric Higham, Director of the Strategy Analytics Advanced Semiconductor Applications services, added, “Another advantage of Menlo Micro’s switch technology is that it can serve multiple markets including AC and DC power markets, allowing multiple market entry points for the company’s switch products. With future integration of control functions, it could also potentially do well in cellular handset applications.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Components

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning needs. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics



RF & Wireless Components

Advanced Semiconductor Applications

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: Stephen Entwistle, +44 (0)1908 423 636, kmak@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Alexander Kutana, +1 617 614 0741, akutana@strategyanalytics.com

China Contact: Lin Qiu, +86 186 0110 3697, LQiu@strategyanalytics.com

Japan Contact: Yoko Miyashita, +44 (0)1908 423 611, YMiyashita@strategyanalytics.com