Strategy Analytics: Auto Manufacturer EV Apps Show Different Approaches, Features

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartphones have become an indispensable part of modern life, and in the case of today’s electrified vehicles, smartphone apps are a key part of the ownership experience. Strategy Analytics takes a look at the different features and approaches of 15 global automakers including Tesla, Audi, General Motors, Volvo and others in terms of features, functions, free trial periods, as well as leading charging networks, data platforms and APIs in Electric Vehicle Apps 2020: OEM Features and Functions Competitive Landscape.

Just as remote locking/unlocking, remote start, horn and lights became the expected standard functions on conventional automotive smartphone apps, basic data and functions on EVs such as state-of-charge, charge start/stop, and climate pre-conditioning have become the minimal bar for EV apps. But many automakers are going further in their offerings.

“EV and plug-in hybrid buyers tend to be more technically savvy, and consequently, their expectations for features from the companion smartphone app are higher,” said Edward Sanchez, Senior Analyst for Strategy Analytics’ Global Automotive Practice.

“While many of the core features of these apps are fundamentally similar, the ‘secret sauce’ is in the user experience, and increasing consumer expectation of seamless charging network integration within the app. This will separate the leaders from the also-rans in this space,” said Richard Robinson, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Automotive Infotainment and Telematics service.

In addition to a detailed look at the functions of various OEM app offerings, the report also includes information on APIs offered by charging networks such as ChargePoint, Fortum, and Shell NewMotion, popular EV app PlugShare, and data platform providers such as TomTom and HERE.

