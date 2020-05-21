Strategy Analytics: 88% of Households in the US with Security Systems Have Interactive Security

Interactive Security Also Dominant in France, Germany and the UK

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Results of Strategy Analytics’ survey of France, Germany, the UK and US reveal that the transition from traditional security systems to interactive systems that can be monitored and armed/disarmed with an app from a computer, laptop, tablet, smartphone or smart speaker is nearly complete. The report, Smart Home Survey – Security Systems – April 2020, finds that the transition brings with it approximately 20% higher average revenues per subscriber due to the enhanced capabilities and prompts consumers to adopt smart home capabilities to complement their interactive security systems.

The survey also revealed that 30% to 40% of smart home consumers with any type of security (traditional and interactive) installed the systems themselves. Smart home consumers with any type of security system were found to be predominantly in the 25 to 44 age group with higher incomes in the UK and US and mid-to-low incomes in France and Germany.

ADT, Vivint and Comcast were the most commonly mentioned providers in the US; Aviva, SECOM and Verisure topped the list of providers mentioned in the UK; Somfy in France and A1 in Germany. However, the market is fragmented in all markets with “Local Company” or “Other” being frequently mentioned.

Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, stated, “With the transition from traditional to interactive security nearly complete the industry faces the challenge to acquire more new subscribers to maintain healthy ARPU growth as the pool of existing subscribers that can be upgraded dwindles. However, the good news is that interactive subscribers are much more likely to adopt smart home capabilities or add to the smart home capabilities they already have thereby generating revenue growth for the providers.”

Jack Narcotta, Senior Industry Analyst in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, added, “We believe the growth in interactive security subscriptions is an opportunity for vendors of cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, lighting systems and connected garage door openers to partner with security providers to offer consumers ways to enhance the security systems they already own.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_IntelligentHome

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Smart Home Strategies advisory service

Contacts

Report contacts:

Bill Ablondi, +1 617 614 0744, wablondi@strategyanalytics.com

Jack Narcotta, +1 617 614 0798, jnarcotta@strategyanalytics.com