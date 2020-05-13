Strategy Analytics: 8.2% Sales Growth in Smart Speakers In Q1 2020 Defies COVID-19 Impact

MILTON KEYNES, UK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global sales of smart speakers in Q1 2020 reached 28.2 million units, an increase of 8.2% on Q1 2019, according to new research from Strategy Analytics. Amazon remained the leading brand with a share of 23.5%, up from 21.5% in the same period a year ago. Google retained second place with a 19.3% share, compared to 17.9% in Q1 2019. The global shares of Chinese vendors Baidu, Alibaba and Xiaomi all decreased as they faced supply and demand challenges in the Chinese domestic market as a result of pandemic-related measures. In Q2 2020, however, Chinese supply chains have been returning to normal and the Q2 shares of Chinese vendors will rise again. At the same time Amazon and Google will come under pressure because of the impact of lockdowns in North American and European markets.

The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Smart Speakers and Screens (SSS) service, Smart Speaker Vendor & OS Shipment and Installed Base Market Share by Region: Q1 2020, can be found here.

David Watkins, Director at Strategy Analytics, commented: “Much uncertainty lies ahead of course but the current stay-at-home conditions present an opportunity for smart speaker vendors and voice assistant operators to reinforce the value proposition of voice-first experiences. The growth in demand for smart displays in recent weeks shows that smart speaker devices are playing their part in alleviating the impact of lockdown conditions by improving access to video chat services for family and friends, amongst other things.”

David Mercer, VP, Media and Interactive Home, added: “Disruption to economies and the retailing environment will continue to affect demand dynamics for much of 2020, so vendors must continue to plan for volatility. Tailoring and adapting brand communications towards rapidly changing consumer needs and attitudes is critical for vendors wishing to minimize the impact of the pandemic as far as possible.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_IntelligentHome

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Contacts

European Contacts:

David Watkins, +33 153 409 952, dwatkins@strategyanalytics.com

David Mercer, +44 1908 423 610, dmercer@strategyanalytics.com

US Contacts:

Bill Ablondi, +1 617 614 0744, wablondi@strategyanalytics.com

Jack Narcotta, +1 617 614 0798, jnarcotta@strategyanalytics.com