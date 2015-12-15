Software AG Launches PartnerConnect, New Global Partner Program

New structure, portal, trainings and incentives help ensure partners meet evolving customer needs, increase profit and experience a strong ROI

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW), a leader in IoT integration and business transformation software, has launched its new global partner program, PartnerConnect. The program, rolling out as part of the company’s virtual Global Partner Summit taking place this month, empowers partners via self-service enablement so they can deliver the products, solutions and services their customers need. The global partner team at Software AG outlined the program’s core beliefs and its benefits in a new eBook, available here.

With the increasing need for integration, and the proliferation of API, B2B, IoT, mobile and cloud, organizations are increasingly looking for the right innovations and partners to successfully guide them through the critical phases of digital transformation by connecting apps, devices and people. With PartnerConnect, partners are rewarded for building skills, earning Software AG product certifications and co-selling. The new portal ensures self-service enablement, while tiered “levels” personalize the partnership based on each partner’s growth journey. Partners also have access to the expertise and experience of the team at Software AG, which has more than 10,000 customers worldwide – including 70 percent of the Fortune 1,000 – in more than 70 countries.

“Partners are the cornerstone of Software AG’s business as we connect best-of-breed innovations to help our mutual customers succeed. We continue to make long-term investments that match the trends in the market and the needs of our growing ecosystem,” said Jason Johns, General Manager, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG. “These trends like integration, cloud, mobile and big data are continuing to change how businesses connect with consumers and each other. Together we are stronger, and we look forward to tackling the tremendous market opportunity in front of us.”

“Software AG has been our partner for more than 20 years, helping us to deliver best in class solutions for our customers,” said Zach Bennett, CEO & Chief Architect for Visual Enterprise Architecture. “In today’s market, business continuity is not just about planning – to be successful, companies have to continually evolve to meet the changing requirements of their customers. With strategic solutions based on Software AG’s technology, we’re helping our customers digitally transform their organizations, ensuring we meet their needs and that they meet the demands of their increasingly competitive business environment.”

For more information about Software AG’s partner incentives, expert consulting and holistic approach, please visit https://www.softwareag.com/en_corporate/resources/partners.html. To enroll in Software AG PartnerConnect, simply complete the application at softwareag.com/partners.

About Software AG

Software AG reimagines integration, sparks business transformation and enables fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology—from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it’s shareable, usable and powerful — enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth. For more information, visit www.softwareag.com.

Contacts

Software AG Media Contact

Lisa Coulouris



E: lisa.coulouris@softwareag.com

T: +1.617.413.7062