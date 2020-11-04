Smith Micro Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Our third quarter was extremely productive and I am pleased that our financial results came in above street expectations,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. “During the quarter, we invested in R&D as well as sales and marketing initiatives, and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of 2020. I am very pleased that we remain profitable and cash-flow positive, as the company generated $8 million of cash in the first three quarters of 2020. Moving into 2021, we remain well-positioned for growth and continued profitability as we look to launch our solutions with multiple carrier customers.”
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Smith Micro reported revenue of $12.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.8 million reported in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third quarter 2020 gross profit was $11.3 million compared to $10.8 million reported in the third quarter of 2019.
Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 90 percent for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 91 percent for the third quarter of 2019.
Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $161 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, compared to GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $3.5 million, or $0.09 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, transaction gains, acquisitions costs, and preferred stock dividends) for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.
Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results
Smith Micro reported revenue of $38.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $31.1 million reported in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $35.1 million compared to $28.2 million reported for the same period in 2019.
Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 90 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 91 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
GAAP net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share, compared to GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $6.9 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, transaction gains, acquisition costs, and preferred stock dividends) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $9.0 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.5 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $25.9 million.
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers and has included in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a non-GAAP reconciliation of gross profit, income before taxes, net income available to common stockholders, and earnings per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, transaction gains, acquisition costs, and preferred stock dividends. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net income and net income on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.
Investor Conference Call
Smith Micro will hold an investor conference call today, November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. To access the call, dial 1-844-701-1164; international participants can call 1-412-317-5492. A passcode is not required to join the call; ask the operator to be placed into the Smith Micro conference. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. In addition, the conference call will be available on the Smith Micro website in the Investor Relations section.
About Smith Micro Software, Inc.
Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.
Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to our financial prospects and other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end-users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.
Smith Micro Software, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited
GAAP
Three Months Ended 9/30/20
Gross profit
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended 9/30/19
Gross profit
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended 9/30/20
Gross profit
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended 9/30/19
Gross profit
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
Smith Micro Software, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
Research and development
General and administrative
Restructuring expense
Total operating expenses
Operating income
Non-operating income (expense):
Gain on sale of software product
Other expense, net
Income before provision for income taxes
Income tax expense
Net income
Less preferred stock dividends
Net income available to common stockholders
|
Earnings per share:
Diluted
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Diluted
Smith Micro Software, Inc.
(in thousands)
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
Prepaid and other assets
Total current assets
Equipment & improvements, net
Right-of-use assets
Deferred tax asset, net
Other assets
Intangible assets, net
Goodwill
TOTAL ASSETS
|
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Accrued payroll and benefits
Current operating lease liabilities
Other accrued liabilities
Deferred revenue
Total current liabilities
|
Operating lease liabilities
Deferred rent
Other long-term liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
|
Stockholders’ Equity:
Additional paid in capital
Accumulated comprehensive deficit
Total stockholders’ equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Smith Micro Software, Inc.
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Non-cash lease expense
Restructuring costs
Gain on sale of software product
Provision for doubtful accounts and other adjustments to accounts receivable
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
Stock based compensation
Changes in operating accounts:
Prepaid expenses and other assets
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Deferred revenue
Net cash provided by operating activities
Investing activities:
Acquisition of Smart Retail business, net
Capital expenditures
Other investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities
Financing activities:
Dividends paid on preferred stock
Other financing activities
Net cash provided by financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
Capital expenditures
Free cash flow
