SmartSens Launches Two CMOS Image Sensors to Empower the Future of Intelligent Vehicles: SC100AT and SC410GS

The SC100AT and SC410GS are the first offerings in the SmartSens Automotive Series, and are optimized to deliver fast, clear, and high-quality video in the complex and demanding environments of mission critical automotive applications.

The SC100AT ensures reliable performance in a broad range of mainstream automotive applications. With AEC-Q100 certification and an ultra-high dynamic range of up to 140dB—the sensor delivers excellent results in extremely variable lighting conditions, from dark garages and tunnels to direct sunlight. SmartSens’ proprietary PixGain HDR® technology also gives the SC100AT the ability to produce readout noise levels as low as 0.58e-, resulting in clear and detailed night vision in low-light environments. The sensor’s primary use cases include blind spot monitoring, side-view mirror replacement, parking assistance, driving recording, back-up monitoring, and vehicle surround view.

The SC410GS is the latest solution in SmartSens SmartGS® Series. It uses 4 million BSI pixels compared to the 3 million widely used in today’s intelligent transportation systems. Its proprietary global shutter technology accurately captures fast-moving objects with no tail shadows or image distortion. Together, these attributes significantly improve the efficiency of image recognition systems and traffic management applications—such as highway bayonet cameras, traffic junction monitoring, and parking lot toll bayonets—by quickly and accurately capturing detailed information in dark and high-speed traffic environments. The innovative HDR technology behind the high-sensitivity BSI pixel also processes up to 12000mV/Lux-s, helping to resolve overexposures of signal lights at night.

“Recent growth in the construction and development of intelligent transportation systems around the world are creating new demand for image sensors that can empower smart cars and intelligent traffic management. Our SC100AT and SC410GS combine our CMOS sensor leadership with automotive-specific design that delivers the next level of reliability and performance required for tomorrow’s driving experiences,” said James Ouyang, Deputy General Manager of SmartSens.

SmartSens SC100AT and the SC410GS image sensors are available for testing immediately. For more information, or to request a sample, please contact cs@smartsenstech.com.

About SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2011, SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging systems worldwide and a forerunner in the video surveillance industry. Its products are widely used in the fields of vehicle-mounted imaging, machine vision and consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, robot cleaners, smart home cameras, etc.). With research centers based in Shanghai and Beijing among others, the company focuses on providing future-oriented solutions and market-leading products. Coupled with cutting-edge technology and innovation, SmartSens is the industry’s first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI process. Since its founding, SmartSens has been committed to providing customers with high-quality smart sensors. Learn more at SmartSensTech.com.

