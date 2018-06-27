Senet and SenRa Reach Major LoRaWAN® Network Deployment Milestones and Partner on Global Expansion

Senet Network Management System Powers Local, Regional and Global IoT Network Growth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gas—Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and SenRa Tech Pvt. Ltd., a PAN India LoRaWAN® network service provider, today announced several significant milestones in their partnership to design, deploy and manage highly scalable LoRaWAN networks globally. These milestones build on a partnership formed in 2017 in which SenRa chose Senet’s cloud-based Managed Network Services for IoT (MNSi®) to launch its LoRaWAN network rollout throughout India.

Rapid Growth in India

Since launching LoRaWAN connectivity services in India’s National Capital Region (NCR) in May 2017, SenRa has expanded its network operation to 74 cities across the country. Paramount to SenRa’s growth has been the time-to-market advantages offered by Senet’s managed network services, reducing a typical 18 – 24 month network rollout to an average of 90 days. This ability to rapidly roll out network coverage has allowed SenRa to focus on building strategic relationships with leading companies and across vertical markets such as Bosch in Industrial IoT, Smart Buildings and Smart Cities; Ripple Metering to deploy smart water and gas meters; PNI for smart parking and parking enforcement; and to support the India Government Smart City Mission.

SenRa’s most recent deployments include over 10,000 water meters connected at Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City and more than 8,000 residential and commercial gas meters in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ludhiana.

Global Expansion and Fostering Innovation Across the IoT Ecosystem

Beyond its growth throughout India, SenRa is utilizing Senet’s MNSi platform to expand its network deployments globally. SenRa has deployed or is in the process of deploying LoRaWAN networks in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa, including in Kuwait, Oman, Singapore, and Somalia, among other locations.

In support of SenRa’s global growth strategies, the companies are collaborating closely to fulfill end user requirements for carrier-grade LoRaWAN network services, certified devices and application adoption through collaborative device testing, partner ecosystem development and co-marketing initiatives.

“While some network operators have struggled with the complexities of building and managing an IoT network from the ground up, SenRa has gained a significant competitive advantage by partnering with Senet to establish and expand our business,” said Ali Hosseini, CEO of SenRa. “The rich feature set of Senet’s managed networks services platform deliver all of the tools necessary to design, deploy and maintain our network infrastructure, onboard and support a growing number of customers at scale, and ensure the delivery of carrier-grade LoRaWAN connectivity across markets.”

Senet Network Server Advancements

Through a cloud-based architecture and by using a disciplined planned release process, Senet has implemented more than 45 major network server platform updates over the past 52 months, while consistently maintaining carrier-grade uptime. This results in continuously adding functionality to support the needs of network operator, RAN partner and solution provider customers using the network as a critical ingredient of their end-to-end services. Senet’s commitment to delivering market leading connectivity platforms allows network operators to offer carrier-grade SLA-backed services on an accelerated schedule to meet early demand, drive competitive prices through operating efficiencies and rapidly scale beyond their original footprint.

“We are extremely pleased to see the growth SenRa is experiencing across India and globally,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “This success is a reflection of the reliability, predictability of performance, versatility of business models and the efficiencies in network expansion that a growing number of LoRaWAN network operators, RAN partners, and applications service providers have come to expect from Senet’s network connectivity platforms.”

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About SenRa

SenRa, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance®, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN®, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions across many IoT segments in India. For additional information, visit: https://senraco.com/.

