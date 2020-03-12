Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Track Pallet Location to Optimize Shipping and Logistics

Pallet Alliance’s IntelliPallet™ platform reduces operating costs with flexible tracking applications

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Pallet Alliance, a leading innovator in comprehensive pallet management programs for multi-site manufacturing and distribution companies, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol into its IntelliPallet™ Internet of Things (IoT)-based pallet monitoring logistics platform. The IntelliPallet platform is the first of its kind in the logistics industry and enables enterprise-scale pallet management by integrating location and environmental sensors into wooden pallets, which comprise more than 90 percent of the worldwide palletized shipping market.





“The IntelliPallet platform integrates LoRa devices in wooden pallets to provide accurate, in-depth data over distances, enabling managers to optimize the logistical efficiency of their operations, integrate pallets into cold chain and pharmaceutical blockchain applications, and leverage data collection at the pallet level to satisfy a wide range of business requirements,” said Michael Jones, a principal at Pallet Alliance. “Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol reduces operating costs by providing an ideal combination of low power, flexibility and simplicity in deployment to create reliable tracking applications with industry-leading battery lifetimes.”

Wooden pallets represent an economical, sustainable and customizable standard in the shipping and logistics industry. However, legacy solutions and industry practices provide limited economically feasible methods for tracking pallet location. Pallet Alliance’s IntelliPallet IoT platform delivers comprehensive location and environmental data down to the individual pallet, and reliably tracks these assets through the supply chain from manufacturer to end-user, including while in transit. Pallets equipped with LoRa-enabled sensors integrate seamlessly with existing pallets and networking infrastructures, and leverage LoRaWAN networks to deliver long range, accurate and real-time data on pallet location and status.

The flexible LoRaWAN-based platform offers customized tracking capabilities, including an entry/exit notification from a geo-fenced area, stationary time and arrival/departure from designated hubs, as well as environmental monitoring for factors including temperature, humidity and motion. Managers audit this data through Cloud-based third-party applications to optimize their logistics workflow and protect assets.

“Integrating LoRaWAN solutions for geolocation and logistics monitoring enables customers to reduce inefficiencies and optimize processes,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa devices allow mass adoption of asset management and Pallet Alliance can simplify development as well as create flexible IoT platforms that successfully monitor and report pallet status and location over wide areas, including while in transit. This advanced and real-time insight is valuable to end users and allows them to optimize their processes for a quick ROI.”

Pallet Alliance will demonstrate some of LoRa devices’ capabilities and its role in the IntelliPallet platform in booth 4476 at MODEX 2020, a premier supply chain tradeshow, taking place March 9-12 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information about the conference, visit the event website.

To learn more about LoRa devices, visit the Semtech website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Pallet Alliance

Pallet Alliance, Inc. is an innovative leader in the design and implementation of national pallet management programs for multi-site manufacturing and distribution companies. Working collaboratively with customers, Pallet Alliance employs a comprehensive approach that combines manufacturing, pallet and market expertise to identify and eliminate the factors that drive cost reduction by optimizing the product-process interface with knowledgeable, industry-specific pallet management systems. For more information, visit www.tpai.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words ‘will,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Contacts

Ronda Grech



Semtech Corporation



(805) 250-1263



rgrech@semtech.com