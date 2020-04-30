Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Conserve Energy and Help Prevent Damage in Real Estate

Talkpool’s LoRa-based solutions monitor more than 1.2 million square meters of real estate, tracking energy use to reduce cost and increase sustainability

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Talkpool, a provider of global Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and telecommunication network services, has incorporated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol into its new line of sensor solutions for smart home and building applications. Talkpool’s portfolio of LoRa-based products enable enhanced data monitoring to reduce energy use and help prevent damage in real estate.





“The accurate and real-time data generated by solutions based on Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol enable building managers to effectively optimize energy use and drive down associated costs,” said Boris de Bruin, Marketing and Sales Lead at Talkpool. “LoRa-based energy monitoring reduces waste in smart buildings, helping to ensure compliance with green building initiatives. Solutions are scalable by the number of sensors to simply provide coverage for even the largest real estate properties.”

Talkpool consulted with local insurance providers and developed its LoRa-based home and building applications to actively track energy use and monitor potentially damaging factors, including water leaks, to help building managers increase efficiency and prevent damage. For insurance companies, accurate IoT-based data brings improved pricing policies, accurate premiums and preventative property maintenance. Talkpool recently collaborated with Atrium Ljungberg, a leading real estate developer in Sweden, which would facilitate the deployment of LoRa-based sensors to monitor more than 1.2 million square meters of real estate in 2020. Connecting its properties with LoRa-based applications offers substantial cost savings as a result of reduced energy waste. Additionally, Talkpool’s LoRa-based solutions assist in establishing building compliance with leading sustainability initiatives, including the LEED and BREEAM certifications, to maximize real estate return on investment (ROI), as well as attract and retain tenants.

“Smart home and building applications provide customers with accessible and actionable data on which to combat waste and reduce inefficiencies,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The flexibility of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol enables the development of applications for smarter and simpler management. Talkpool’s innovative applications bring ease of use to customers and create effective cost-saving solutions for a quick ROI.”

