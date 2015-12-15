Semtech Unveils LoRa® Corecell Reference Design for Full Duplex Gateway Applications Enabling LoRaWAN® Gateways to Receive and Transmit Data Simultaneously

New LoRa Core™ product improves LoRaWAN network communication efficiency and reduces time and cost of operational management of end devices

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Chip—Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the launch of a new product in its LoRa Core™ portfolio, the LoRa® Corecell Reference Design for full duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902 – 928MHz ISM band. The new turnkey gateway solution enables the expansion of network capacity for outdoor and indoor applications, such as smart metering, smart building and smart factory. Moreover, the reference design enables network owners to increase network capacity while deploying fewer gateways, providing cost savings to end customers when compared to cellular alternatives.

This full duplex design improves LoRaWAN® protocol message response time for applications requiring fast acknowledgement from the gateway, enables Firmware Update Over-The-Air (FUOTA) while processing uplink traffic and reduces the time and cost of operational management of end devices. Full duplex gateways support simultaneous transmit and receive of data, lengthening the downlink window to enable gateways to send more data to end devices and removing the latency experienced with half duplex gateways.

“Semtech first launched the LoRa Corecell Reference Design for full duplex gateway applications (SX1302) for the China 470 – 510MHz ISM band back in August 2020. With this new addition, gateway manufacturers can also leverage Semtech’s comprehensive reference designs to produce full duplex gateways for customers in the U.S.,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President IoT Product Marketing & Strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “As a valuable solution in the LoRa Core portfolio, Semtech’s LoRa Corecell Reference Design for full duplex gateway applications improve LoRaWAN network communications efficiency while expanding the reach and connectivity of LoRa.”

Features of LoRa Corecell Reference Design for full duplex gateway applications include:

Full duplex mode

10x power reduction compared to legacy products

Transmit power (US915) up to +27dBm

Receive sensitivity (US915) down to: -140.8dBm at SF12, 125kHz BW -124.2dBm at SF7, 125kHz BW -118.9dBm at SF5, 125kHz BW

8 frequency channels

16 125kHz BW LoRa demodulators

One high speed 125/250/500kHz multi-bandwidth LoRa demodulator

(G)FSK demodulator

To learn more about the LoRa® Corecell Reference Design for full duplex gateway applications, please visit here.

About Semtech’s LoRa Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

