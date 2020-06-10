Richardson RFPD Now Offers Microsoft Azure Services

Richardson RFPD Joins Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program; Microsoft Azure services complement growing portfolio of IoT solutions

GENEVA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Richardson RFPD, Inc., an Arrow Electronics company, announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program and is now offering Microsoft Azure services to complement its growing portfolio of IoT solutions.

The Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program is designed to enable device makers to build cloud-enabled products with ease. The program simplifies the process of buying, managing and integrating Microsoft cloud services to create new business models and revenue opportunities.

Microsoft Azure, part of the program, is an ever-expanding set of cloud services that facilitate the building, management and deployment of applications on a massive, global network. Azure IoT Central is an IoT-specific application platform that reduces the burden and cost of developing, managing and maintaining enterprise-grade SaaS IoT solutions.

By creating bundled hardware and connectivity solutions with Microsoft Azure and Azure IoT Central, Richardson RFPD gives customers the opportunity to focus time, money and energy on quickly developing and deploying IoT, cloud-connected solutions, rather than just maintaining and updating a complex and continually evolving IoT infrastructure.

“Richardson RFPD’s broad offering of IoT wireless connectivity products makes it a natural partner for Microsoft, our cloud solution provider program and, specifically, our Microsoft Azure services,” said Michael Kuptz, general manager, IoT sales in the Americas at Microsoft. “We look forward to working with their global teams to offer Azure IoT advantages to their customers.”

“The bundled solutions with Microsoft Azure and Azure IoT Central will greatly accelerate our customers’ IoT projects from ideas to reality,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president.

Additional benefits to Richardson RFPD customers using Microsoft Azure services include:

No long-term contracts: option to cancel any time, no fixed agreements

Minimal upfront investment: pay-as-you-go model, monthly invoicing based on usage

Local sales and FAE support: priority access to escalations within Microsoft

Self-management portal: proactively manage consumption, get detailed billing, set budget alerts

To learn more about Microsoft Azure IoT solutions available from Richardson RFPD, visit Richardson RFPD’s Microsoft Azure webpage, call 1-800- 737-6937 (within North America), or find your local sales engineer (worldwide) at Local Sales Support.

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry’s top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it’s designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD’s worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers’ go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production.

