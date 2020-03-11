Renesas Electronics Unveils Industry’s Highest Performance Wideband mmWave Synthesizer

Highly Integrated 8V97003 Enables Next Generation 5G Radios for Beamforming and MIMO Applications

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced a next-generation wideband mmWave synthesizer with the industry’s highest performance and unique set of features optimized for 5G and broadband wireless applications. The flagship 8V97003 device is ideal as a local oscillator (LO) for mmWave and beamforming, or a precision reference clock for a high-speed data converter in numerous applications such as test and measurements, optical networking, and data acquisition.





“We developed our new 8V97003 for the latest generation of high-performance mmWave radios, ensuring it meets our customers’ most demanding frequency range, phase noise, and output power requirements,” said Bobby Matinpour, Vice President of Timing Products, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “With its best-in-class performance in a single-chip design, the 8V97003 is particularly well-suited for emerging applications above the 6 GHz carrier frequency, including broadband wireless, microwave backhaul, and 5G radios.”

The 8V97003 delivers the industry’s best combination of wide frequency range (171.875 MHz to 18 GHz), ultra-low output phase noise (-60.6dBc at 20 kHz to 100 MHz at 6 GHz) and high output power over its entire frequency range. The wide frequency range enables customers to use a single 8V97003 in place of multiple synthesizer modules reducing solution footprint and cost. High output power eliminated the need for external driver further reducing complexity and overall power consumption without compromising performances. The ultra-low output phase noise makes it an excellent choice for 5G and other wireless applications as it enables superior system level signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and error vector magnitude (EVM). As a reference clock for high-speed data converters, 8V97003 maximizes system performance by improving SNR and spurious-free-dynamic-range (SFDR).

Availability

Mass production quantities of the 8V97003 are available now in a 7mm x 7mm, 48-lead VFQFPN package. For more information, including technical documentation, tools and samples, please visit www.idt.com/8V97003.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

