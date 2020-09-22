Redox Delivers Full Enterprise Interoperability to Large Healthcare Organizations with New Salesforce AppExchange Solution and MuleSoft Partnership

New AppExchange Solution Integrates with Salesforce Health Cloud; Combined Offering Leverages Redox Managed EHR Integration for Anypoint Platform

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redox, a leading cloud-based interoperability provider in healthcare, today announced new integrations with Salesforce Health Cloud and MuleSoft, provider of the world’s #1 integration and API platform.

Though Redox has integrated with Salesforce Health Cloud since 2016, this AppExchange solution leverages a new suite of Redox packages designed in collaboration with Salesforce Health Cloud to accomplish a number of integration use cases across Health & Life Sciences specialties. The new package Redox EHR Integration, available here on Salesforce AppExchange, enables out-of-the-box workflows and predictable, fast implementations. For workflows not available out-of-the-box, Redox will also be able to handle more complex integration requests as needed in conjunction with a network of vetted Salesforce consulting partners.

Redox EHR Integration can empower customers with:

Faster, predictable deployment and connectivity with Health Cloud

Integrations infrastructure consolidation and scaling, including legacy interfaces and systems

Reusable connectivity with affiliated partners and health information exchanges

Efficiency gains and reduced personnel requirements with a full-service integration partner

Ongoing professional support and efficient communication

Ability to leverage infrastructure toward connectivity via Redox network in future projects

In addition to the Redox EHR Integration AppExchange package, Redox has built a MuleSoft Connector enabling bidirectional integration for the full spectrum of Redox data models and Anypoint Platform™. Anypoint Platform uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs and create connected experiences faster. Redox replaces the need for customers to maintain HL7 or FHIR listeners with its industry-leading, fully managed EHR integration solution. This enables connectivity between a client’s EHR system and any of their downstream applications through MuleSoft, including Salesforce Health Cloud.

“With this new AppExchange solution, Redox can address critical data interoperability requirements between payers, providers, medical device companies and the EHR systems in place today,” said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president of Redox. “Redox understands the nuances of hospital systems and their workflows, and particularly how to standardize the individual variations at each organization. This can enable healthcare companies to maximize the overall value and quality of their data and ensure easy interoperability between systems.”

“As we continue to build a comprehensive interoperability offering for our healthcare customers, we are excited to see our partners build solutions leveraging Salesforce Health Cloud to advance patient care,” said Rob Seaman, senior vice president of product management, Industry Cloud. “Redox is innovating to solve healthcare’s interoperability challenge, and their new AppExchange solution can accelerate the reach and impact of Salesforce in the HLS segment.”

“Digital transformation has universally become a strategic imperative for businesses, and integration challenges are often what holds the majority of them back. Technology partner integrations with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform simplify connectivity, empower organizations to unlock business capabilities and build a resulting application network,” said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft. “This partnership will further enable our mutual customers to realize speed, agility and innovation at scale by eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is the world’s #1 integration and API platform. It uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs, and create connected experiences, faster. Anypoint Platform is the only solution that offers a single, unified platform for iPaaS and full life-cycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of more than 500 healthcare delivery organizations and 250 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox network exchange more than 7 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 40 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

