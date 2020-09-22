RealWear Announces General Availability of Microsoft Teams for HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 Headsets for Firstline Workers

RealWear and Microsoft are poised to meet the global demand for thousands of connected firstline workers

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–At Microsoft Ignite, RealWear, Inc., a global leader of fully rugged hands-free head-mounted devices for industry, in collaboration with Microsoft, today announced the general availability of Microsoft Teams on RealWear.





Microsoft has added several highly anticipated and familiar features designed to fully optimize and integrate the popular app to enable 100% hands-free remote collaboration for firstline workers including:

Dramatically improved video resolution

Easily joining meetings with remote experts

In April, Microsoft Teams on RealWear had released Public Preview, which attracted immediate demand from thousands of industrial companies worldwide. Companies reported that the solution was essential to keep production and operations going through the pandemic, despite social distancing policies.

“Immediately after the Microsoft Teams Public Preview was announced, customers around the world indicated that they were ready to move toward full-scale deployment across priority sections of their firstline worker populations,” said Andrew Chrostowski, Chairman and CEO at RealWear. “With today’s historic announcement of the first 100% hands-free Teams-enabled device, RealWear and Microsoft are poised to meet the global demand for thousands of connected firstline workers.”

David Oswald, Global Mars Supply Excellence Manufacturing Leader, whose role is focused on autonomous maintenance of its associates, said, “In response to the pandemic, manufacturing and safety leaders at Mars created a playbook to facilitate business continuity while supporting social distancing measures. With travel being restricted, Microsoft Teams on RealWear devices became an important part of that playbook, and all 14 Mars Petcare factories in the U.S. are now using Teams on RealWear devices to enable engineers to remotely conduct audits, troubleshoot issues, and advise on the installation of new equipment. It’s been a gamechanger.”

“Customers are already receiving tremendous value from Teams on RealWear for firstline workers globally,” said Emma Williams, Corporate Vice President, Modern Workplace Transformations. “Integrating the power of Teams with purpose-built devices by RealWear has become an essential tool for hands-free remote collaboration to help maintain uptime and safety standards of essential operations.”

To date, global companies including Honeywell (Microsoft Inspire Keynote), Total SA (announcement video), and now Mars have all deployed the devices for hands-free remote collaboration with Microsoft Teams.

To gain immediate access to the Public Preview visit http://www.realwear.com/ignite.

To join Ignite Session track on deploying and managing Teams-enabled devices to meet the diverse needs of your firstline workforce with Microsoft and RealWear technical experts, go here. General Availability of Microsoft Teams on RealWear is slated for this October.

About RealWear

RealWear® is a knowledge transfer platform company providing in-situ information and in-the-field training with software and hardware to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work. The company’s flagship product, the HMT-1®, is the leading ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker’s hands for dangerous jobs. With an ever-growing number of hands-free software solutions, enterprise customers gain instant knowledge with remote mentor, document navigation, industrial IoT visualization, video micro-training and digital workflow solutions. Global leaders in energy, manufacturing and automotive industries trust the HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1® to empower and connect their global workforce.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Contacts

Aaron Cohen



aaron@realwear.com

415-819-7791