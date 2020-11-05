Performance Meets Productivity in the New Razer Book 13

The most efficient laptop from Razer to date puts productivity at the forefront with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Evo™ platform verification, the world’s thinnest 13.4” display bezels, universal connectivity, and all-day battery

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IntelCore–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the all-new Razer Book 13, a new high-performing productivity laptop built for the go-getters, side-hustlers, and spirited entrepreneurs of today’s mobile world. With its ultra-mobile design, the world’s thinnest 13.4” display bezels, powerful 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, and robust connectivity, the 13-inch ultraportable enables users to do more, faster.





“Since the launch of the first Razer Blade in 2011, Razer has built a legacy on delivering the highest performing gaming laptops to the delight of our fans worldwide. Today we are excited to announce Razer is breaking into the productivity space the same way we broke into laptop gaming: With a bang,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’ Systems business unit. “The new Razer Book 13 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of experience in developing and crafting high-end gaming machines. Sleek, powerful, and compact, the Razer Book 13 breaks out from the boring crowd and delivers prosumers an experience not yet realized in a work laptop.”

Slim. Sleek. Mobile.

Built for mobility, the Razer Book 13 was carved from a single block of aluminum making it nimble yet durable, then anodized with a mercury white finish to give it a touch of class and an extra layer of scratch resistance. The Razer Book 13 is a compact companion, weighing in at under 3 lbs. and only .6” thin, it moves effortlessly from job to job. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting that can be customized to highlight essential keys or to add a touch of personality.

Lining the sides of the keyboard are two booming speakers powered with smart amp technology and featuring with THX® Spatial Audio for rich immersive 360-degree sound. THX Spatial Audio is also available for listening over 3.5mm headphones. Up front and center is an expansive glass touchpad with Windows Precision Drivers to make every click and swipe, smooth and accurate.

Power to Produce

Inside the ultra-compact 13-inch notebook is the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor, up to the Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 in select models, capable of up to 4.7GHz clock speeds with Intel® Turbo Boost. The all-new processor is faster and more efficient than the previous generation, allowing users to get more done over longer periods of time without having to reach for a charger. With the new Intel Core processor comes the new and improved Iris™ Xe integrated graphics, capable of creating beautiful immersive worlds for users to sink their eyes into. To ensure the ultra-thin laptop stays cool and quiet under load, the processor is fitted with a unique vapor chamber cooling solution from Razer, that reduces ambient heat and noise emissions.

The Razer Book 13 comes with up to 16GB of memory for taking on heavy multitasking, managing dense productivity-based projects, and improving performance in creative applications. The 13-inch ultraportable is also equipped with up to 512GB of blazing fast SSD storage, enabling users to quickly access programs, files, and other media without having to wait.

Experience Evo

While every model of Razer Book 13 has been designed with convenience and efficiency in mind, touch-enabled models will feature Intel® Evo™ platform verification, distinguishing them as the absolute best choice for mobile power users. Intel Evo™ verified laptops are an elite class of mobile devices that feature instant wake technology to quickly resume work in less than a second, consistent responsiveness on battery, no less than 9 hours of real-world battery life on designs with FHD displays to make it through the day, and 4 or more hours of battery life in a 30-minute charge¹.

“Enabled by intensive co-engineering support and verified to be the best thin and light laptops for getting things done, Intel Evo platforms set a higher bar for the experiences people should expect from their laptop,” said Joshua Newman, vice president, Intel Client Computing Group and general manager of Mobile Innovation, Intel. “Intel Evo verified designs like the new Razer Book 13 are engineered to help remove lag, distractions and dependency on battery chargers – ensuring exceptional experiences from anywhere.”

Edge-to-Edge Display

The Razer Book 13 features a custom calibrated 13.4” display with the world’s thinnest bezels on any 13.4” panel and a 16:10 aspect ratio to take full advantage of the Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. The near bezel-less display is available from a Full HD+ non-touch configuration up to a UHD+ touch configuration, each custom calibrated from the factory and each covering 100% of the SRGB color space for a truly remarkable viewing experience. The touch configurations of the Razer Book 13 feature Gorilla® Glass 6 with anti-reflective coating for increased durability and visibility. Lining the top of the display is an HD webcam with a 4-mic array and Windows Hello integration for fast and secure access as well as crystal clear video conferencing or remote learning.

Adapter Free Connectivity

Owners of the Razer Book 13 can leave their dongles at home as the ultraportable is lined with two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (USB-C), a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm combo port, and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port. Additionally, the ultraportable features a microSD card slot to quickly expand storage or transfer files from a camera or phone. Internally, the Razer Book 13 features the Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 wireless card, with the latest wireless protocols including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for fast, reliable, and convenient wireless connectivity.

The all-new Razer Book 13 combines style with substance to provide users with a truly unique ultraportable that reimagines what a productivity laptop can be while remaining portable, powerful, and practical.

To learn more about the all new Razer Book 13 go to https://www.razer.com/book-13

For an exclusive product feature and unboxing of the new Razer Book 13, tune in to the RazerStore Live digital event today, November 5, at 7pm PDT.

¹ Verified, measured and tested against a premium specification and Key Experience Indicators as part of Intel’s laptop innovation program Project Athena. Testing results as of August 2020, and do not guarantee individual laptop performance. Power and performance vary by use, configuration and other factors. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit Intel.com/Evo.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Razer Book 13 Intel® Core™ i5 configuration starts at $1,199.99 USD / 1,299.99€ MSRP and will be available in November 2020 exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore retail locations worldwide.

The Razer Book 13 Intel® Core™ i7 configurations start at $1599.99 USD / 1699.99€ MSRP and will be available in November 2020 at Razer.com, RazerStore retail locations, and select retailers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and China.

MEDIA RESOURCES

Download media assets here.

Download the Razer Book 13 spec sheet here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 100 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 17 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers. ™

