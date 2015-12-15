Parade Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q121 consolidated revenue US$153.11 million, compared with US$98.36 million in the year-ago quarter

Q121 consolidated net income US$36.44 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.46 (NT$13.13) and US$0.45 (NT$12.82), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021, and provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Consolidated revenue was US$153.11 million and consolidated net income was US$36.44 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.46 (NT$13.13) and US$0.45 (NT$12.82), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$98.36 million and consolidated net income of US$20.69 million, or US$0.27 (NT$8.00) and US$0.26 (NT$7.79) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the first quarter of 2021 consolidated revenue increased 3.25% sequentially and was up 55.66% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the first quarter of 2021 was US$69.00 million, representing an increase of 6.87% from the previous quarter and an increase of 57.17% compared to the same quarter of last year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021:

Revenue: US$152.5 ~167.5 Million

Gross Margin: 42.5% ~45.5%

Operating Expense: US$29.5 ~30.5 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the first quarter of 2021 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 153,107 148,287 153,107 98,360 4,343,653 4,263,263 4,343,653 2,961,629 Cost of goods sold 84,111 83,727 84,111 54,462 2,386,235 2,407,154 2,386,235 1,639,853 Gross profit 68,996 64,560 68,996 43,898 1,957,418 1,856,109 1,957,418 1,321,776 Research & development expenses 17,503 17,094 17,503 13,898 496,562 491,457 496,562 418,478 Sales & marketing expenses 6,894 6,671 6,894 4,864 195,583 191,796 195,583 146,442 General & administrative expenses 4,986 4,686 4,986 3,641 141,463 134,724 141,463 109,645 Total operating expenses 29,383 28,451 29,383 22,403 833,608 817,977 833,608 674,565 Operating income 39,613 36,109 39,613 21,495 1,123,810 1,038,132 1,123,810 647,211 Non-operating income and (expenses) (419 ) (388 ) (419 ) 817 (11,888 ) (11,147 ) (11,888 ) 24,608 Income before income taxes 39,194 35,721 39,194 22,312 1,111,922 1,026,985 1,111,922 671,819 Income tax expense 2,759 2,429 2,759 1,625 78,263 69,815 78,263 48,928 Net income 36,435 33,292 36,435 20,687 1,033,659 957,170 1,033,659 622,891 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.46 $0.42 $0.46 $0.27 $13.13 $12.12 $13.13 $8.00 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 78,701 78,955 78,701 77,872 78,701 78,955 78,701 77,872 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.45 $0.41 $0.45 $0.26 $12.82 $11.88 $12.82 $7.79 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 80,621 80,562 80,621 79,965 80,621 80,562 80,621 79,965

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of March 31, 2021 and 2020 Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 284,717 282,212 8,125,824 8,531,276 Accounts receivable, net 57,088 45,960 1,629,283 1,389,371 Inventories, net 60,143 31,576 1,716,478 954,540 Other current assets 17,539 11,289 500,583 341,257 Total current assets 419,487 371,037 11,972,168 11,216,444 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 16,025 9,346 457,361 282,538 Right-of-use assets 9,903 5,581 282,617 168,721 Intangible assets 112,509 77,367 3,210,995 2,338,795 Deferred income tax assets 7,563 3,922 215,861 118,550 Other non-current assets 10,187 11,735 290,741 354,746 Total non-current assets 156,187 107,951 4,457,575 3,263,350 Total Assets 575,674 478,988 16,429,743 14,479,794 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 34,686 28,035 989,944 847,490 Other payables 29,265 21,116 835,217 638,316 Current income tax liabilities 21,336 17,182 608,922 519,418 Lease liabilities – current 3,406 2,010 97,203 60,774 Other current liabilities 4,150 7,913 118,469 239,206 Total current liabilities 92,843 76,256 2,649,755 2,305,204 Non current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 6,497 3,571 185,414 107,947 Total non-current liabilities 6,497 3,571 185,414 107,947 Equity Ordinary shares 26,615 26,326 808,125 799,611 Capital reserves 138,106 104,245 4,165,865 3,171,706 Retained earnings 359,620 292,406 10,924,793 8,958,168 Other equity (31,999 ) (20,520 ) (1,854,620 ) (761,117 ) Treasury shares (16,008 ) (3,296 ) (449,589 ) (101,725 ) Total equity 476,334 399,161 13,594,574 12,066,643 Total liabilities and equity 575,674 478,988 16,429,743 14,479,794 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands For three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 39,194 22,312 1,111,922 671,819 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 4,737 3,493 134,398 105,163 Loss on disposal of equipment 61 – 1,736 – Share-based compensation cost 3,678 2,626 110,654 81,086 Interest income (35 ) (815 ) (999 ) (24,539 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 8,441 5,304 245,789 161,710 Accounts receivable (1,655 ) (6,016 ) (47,232 ) (181,852 ) Inventories (3,436 ) (96 ) (98,063 ) (2,886 ) Other current assets 704 397 20,081 12,006 Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (4,387 ) (5,715 ) (125,214 ) (172,732 ) Accounts payable (8,884 ) 1,811 (253,552 ) 54,742 Other payables (4,879 ) (3,524 ) (139,261 ) (106,531 ) Other current liabilities (1,473 ) 1,572 (42,028 ) 47,511 Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (15,236 ) (141 ) (434,841 ) (4,278 ) Cash provided by operations 28,012 21,760 797,656 656,519 Interest received 35 815 999 24,539 Income taxes paid (1,578 ) (6,725 ) (44,756 ) (202,501 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,469 15,849 753,899 478,557 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (4,544 ) (1,117 ) (128,909 ) (33,633 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (2,409 ) (240 ) (68,359 ) (7,216 ) Decrease in refundable deposits 125 12 3,562 349 Decrease (increase) in other prepayments 2,073 (2,537 ) 59,165 (76,696 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,755 ) (3,882 ) (134,541 ) (117,196 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 131 298 3,724 8,967 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (776 ) (413 ) (22,004 ) (12,421 ) Purchase of treasury shares (10,038 ) – (281,882 ) – Distribution of cash dividends (24,455 ) – (733,641 ) – Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 7 43 199 1,295 Net cash used in financing activities (35,131 ) (72 ) (1,033,604 ) (2,159 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,012 ) (64 ) 20,391 66,074 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (14,429 ) 11,832 (393,855 ) 425,276 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 299,146 270,380 8,519,679 8,106,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 284,717 282,212 8,125,824 8,531,276

Contacts

Parade Technologies



Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109



ir@paradetech.com