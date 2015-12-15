Palantir Announces “Double Click” Demo Event on April 14, 2021

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) today announced that it will hold the first in a series of “Double Click” demo events on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11:00am ET.

Palantir software is used by customers across 40 industries worldwide. Double Click is Palantir’s series of software demo events that showcase how the company’s platforms are used across these industries and customers.

The first event will feature in-depth demonstrations of Palantir Foundry for life sciences and industrials. Palantir’s customers in these verticals include Merck, NIH, NHS, 3M, bp, PG&E, LANXESS, Doosan, and others. The software demos at Double Click will showcase how customers can use Archetypes, Palantir’s solution to deploy end-to-end use cases in a matter of clicks, on top of Foundry, including:

Life Sciences: harmonized patient view, clinical and observational data curation, prognostic model management, accelerated discovery via scientific research collaboration

harmonized patient view, clinical and observational data curation, prognostic model management, accelerated discovery via scientific research collaboration Industrials: end-to-end quality assurance, production optimization, high-scale IoT analytics, supply chain optimization

Advance registration is required, and is available at https://palantir.events/doubleclick. Capacity is limited, and registration will close 24 hours prior to the event. For any questions regarding the event, please email double-click@palantir.com.

