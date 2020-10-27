North America Fantasy Sports Market Report 2020-2025: Impact of COVID-19 on the Sporting Calendar and Overall Fantasy Sports Receipts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America Fantasy Sports Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America Fantasy Sports Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The growing fame of players in different sports, the popularity of football, increasing investment in internet infrastructure, and the launch of fantasy sports applications are the principal determinants that will give tremendous growth possibilities to the region.

For instance, as per GSMA Intelligence, North America was ranked third with an online penetration rate of 88% as of January 2020. Besides, according to Zenith Optimedia, in 2018, the average daily minutes of North American internet consumption per capita amounted to 237 minutes.

According to Hootsuite Inc., as of January 2020, there were approximately 246.3 million mobile internet users in the United States. The total online audience amounted to over 288 million active internet users. Overall, internet users accounted for 87% of the population.

The evolution of 5G technology in 2020 is presumed to improve wireless network investment in infrastructure. According to FierceWireless (Questex LLC), the number of 5G connections is projected to grow to 410 million by 2025 in North America.

Also, according to the same source, the number of mobile broadband 5G connections is projected to grow to 391 million by 2025 in North America. It is predicted that 5G will enhance the performance by 100 times faster than 4G networks that will provide a better user experience and drive the fantasy sports market.

The launch of various fantasy sports apps will be one of the significant factors driving fantasy sports market growth. Fantasy sports apps enable a more productive, comfortable, and better game experience, allowing players to create a private league, join public leagues, player rankings, projections, offer performance tracking, material design, mock drafts, and other features.

According to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association (FSTA), there were 59.3 million fantasy sports players in the United States in 2018. During a December 2019 survey conducted by Capgemini, 58% of respondents aged 18 to 27 stated that they watched sports content via over-the-top streaming platforms such as Hotstar, ESPN+, or Hulu.

Significant fantasy sports market trends, such as the practice of fantasy sports for brand promotion, will also encourage the growth of this market. Owing to the growing popularity of fantasy sports, numerous brands have begun working fantasy leagues to market their products.

These promotions involve the buying of advertising space, formulation of hubs for exclusive access to analysts, and competition for hub members. The inrush of promoters is supposed to drive fantasy sports in North America, bringing in higher revenues for the fantasy sports market.

Key Market Trends

Daily Fantasy Sports to Dominate the Market

Though it is still an emerging industry in the region, according to the American Gaming Association legal sports betting has already seen more than USD 17 billion in wages and USD 1.2 billion in revenue, in just 14 states where sports betting is legal, and data is available since the Supreme Court reversed a decades-long federal ban in June 2018. Companies like Virginia-based company Eaglestrike Fantasy Sports have fantasy kiosks in sports bars across five states, and hosts live fantasy competitions.

Football to Drive the North America Fantasy Sports Market

The two most-prominent fantasy sports in the United States, where the majority of fantasy sports are played, are fantasy baseball and fantasy gridiron football. Football by itself accounts for the largest share in the fantasy Sports Market, owing to increased attendance for football leagues, such as GOPPPL (Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators League), National Football League (NFL) and American Football League.

North America presently holds the maximum football fantasy sports market and going forward, it will account for notable growth due to economic growth, the increasing demand for football, a growing number of internet-accessible tools, and sports sponsorships. For example, in 2019, the National Football League (NFL) confirmed a multi-year deal with DraftKings and became the first official daily fantasy partner with exclusive sponsorship on NFL branding and other combinations across its platforms.

Competitive Landscape

The North America Fantasy Sports Market is moderately competitive and has been gaining a competitive edge in recent years. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.

FanDuel Group and Pat McAfee Inc. announced a broader extension of their relationship, designating FanDuel the full category exclusive sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, and horse racing provider for Pat McAfee Inc. A robust expansion of their current agreement, the announcement marks the first-of-its-kind official partnership between a legal Sportsbook and sports media personality.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Marker Drivers

4.2.1 Regulatory & legal changes legalizing Fantasy Sports in more than 80% states in the US

4.2.2 Targeted advertising by major Fantasy Sports vendors among millennials

4.2.3 Growth in Sporting events & aggressive reactivation programs initiated by incumbents

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Regulatory dependencies and Operational concerns

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 OTT-based advertising and use of Blockchain for service enhancement

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (Detailed coverage on the impact of the current competitive environment on new entrants and relative positioning of stakeholders)

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Services

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Current Regulatory Landscape in the US (to cover a detailed list of states that have legalized Fantasy Sports and the current environment in Canada)

4.7 Demographic Analysis in the US

4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Sporting Calendar and overall Fantasy Sports receipts

4.9 Analysis on the emergence of Sports Betting and its role on the Fantasy Sports industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Fantasy Sports Type (Market Breakdown, Forecasts and Outlook)

5.1.1 Traditional Fantasy Sports

5.1.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & Ancillaries

5.2 By Sporting Type (Overview, Trends & Forecasts, vendor analysis & collaborations, anticipated trends, etc)

5.2.1 Soccer

5.2.2 American Football

5.2.3 Baseball

5.2.4 Basketball

5.2.5 Others Sporting Types

5.3 By Country (Overview, Forecasts, Local market influencers, and Market Outlook)

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Canada

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DraftKings Inc.

6.1.2 Fan Duel Group

6.1.3 Yahoo Fantasy Sports

6.1.4 CBS Sports

6.1.5 ESPN

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

