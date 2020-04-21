Nintendo News: Free Final Update to Super Mario Maker 2 Adds World-Building Mode and New Course Parts

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Super Mario Maker 2 game allows players to unleash their creativity with more new options and the ability to create their own world map. On April 22, the free final update to Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch system adds a new World Maker mode, as well as a host of new content and features.





In World Maker mode, multiple courses created by a user can be tied together on a path from the starting point on a world map to the end castle. The look of the world map can also be customized. Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game that can be shared with others.*

In addition to World Maker, guess who else is making an appearance in Super Mario Maker 2? The Koopalings! All seven of these troublemakers, each with his or her own movement pattern, can be added to user-created courses. Other enemies added to the game include the key-chasing Phanto and the wind-up Mechakoopas.

Additional power-ups and course parts are also coming to Super Mario Maker 2 as part of the free update. This includes the SMB2 Mushroom, which transforms Mario and friends into their look from the Super Mario Bros. 2 game and allows them to pick up and throw items and enemies – just like in that classic game! With the Frog Suit from the Super Mario Bros. 3 game, Mario can swim through water with ease, and even run across its surface! Other power-ups added to the game are the Power Balloon first introduced in the Super Mario World game, the Super Acorn from the New Super Mario Bros. U game and the Boomerang Flower from Super Mario 3D World. There are also five variations for wearables like the Cannon Box and Propeller Box from the Super Mario 3D World game.

All of this and more can be experienced by downloading the free update on April 22. For more information about Super Mario Maker 2, visit https://supermariomaker.nintendo.com/.

Both Builder Mario and Builder Toad are also making an appearance on the racetrack in the Mario Kart Tour mobile game!** During the Trick Tour from 11 p.m. PT on April 21 to 10:59 p.m. PT on May 5, players can try to acquire these hardhat-wearing drivers and use them to earn in-game rewards or challenge friends in online multiplayer.

*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**Free-to-start; optional in-game purchases available. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account required. Data charges may apply.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Rich George



Golin



213-335-5554



rgeorge@golin.com