Ninjala’s Third Season Arrives as the Game Reaches 5 Million Downloads

Season 3 Introduces new arena, weapon types, second Story Mode chapter, and a new collab

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) today launched Season 3 of their hit bubblegum brawler, Ninjala. This third season brings a host of new content, including a new French-themed arena, two new weapon types, Story Mode Chapter 2, and a pair of limited-time collaborations. Players who login everyday starting today and until November 5, can get up to a total of 1,100 Jala as daily login bonuses. Additionally, players will also receive 100 Jala to celebrate the five million download milestone, which was reached on October 25.

Watch the Season 3 trailer here.

Kicking off Season 3 is a collaborative event with Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s hit song “Ninja Re Bang Bang Steve Aoki Remix.” From October 28 through November 25, players will be able to purchase the BGM remix to play during battle, Kyary’s ninja outfit from her original music video, and a themed dance emote from the Specialty Shop.

In addition to the collab, Ninjala fans will be treated to a bunch of new content in Season 3:

The Croissant Arena is a French-inspired stage that features the new Drone Monitor, which lets players locate where the Drones will spawn.

is a French-inspired stage that features the new Drone Monitor, which lets players locate where the Drones will spawn. Two new Hammer weapons are introduced alongside a new Gum Ninjutsu, Special, and Gum Shoot. The Baiting Shark Gum Ninjutsu traps enemy players via an unassuming scroll placed on the ground. When another player comes near, a shark jumps out and attacks them. The Full-Throttle Field Special deploys a health regenerating barrier to help protect and heal a wounded Ninja. The Gum Laser Gum Shoot fires a laser in a straight line and burns anything between you and the end of the beam.

are introduced alongside a new Gum Ninjutsu, Special, and Gum Shoot. Spectator Mode allows players to watch Battle Royale and Team Battle matches by switching between either an overhead camera or different player POVs.

Along with the free content, Story Mode Chapter 2 will be available for purchase for USD $9.99. This second chapter follows Berecca and her quest to uncover the truth behind her father’s death. Players who complete the latest story mode chapter will earn special items for their Avatar, and additional items can be unlocked by players who achieve a Gold Rank on each section of the story. Additionally, to commemorate the launch of Season 3, Story Mode Chapter 1 will be on sale at a special price of USD $0.99 until November 3.

Review codes for Story Mode Chapter 2 are available upon request. Please email gungho@triplepointpr.com for codes.

Press assets for the game can be found here.

To learn more about Ninjala, visit the official website, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.

Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Contacts

GungHo Online Entertainment America

Dakota Grabowski



Director of Marketing and Business Relations



Dakota@gunghoonline.com

TriplePoint on behalf of GOEA

gungho@triplepointpr.com

+1-415-955-8500