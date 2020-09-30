NFC Forum 2020 Innovation Award Winners Unveiled

Award-Winning Blockchain, Mobile Credentials, IoT and NFC Tools Solutions Recognized and Honored at NFC Forum Award Ceremony

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NFCforum–The NFC Forum revealed its Innovation Award Winners during a special NFC Forum 2020 Online Innovation Awards Ceremony that just concluded today. The Near Field Communication (NFC) grand prize award winning innovative solutions ranged from blockchain, industrial Internet-of-Things to mobile credentials and NFC tools with one company winning in two separate categories. The NFC Forum Innovation Awards support and recognize the development and deployment of innovative and exemplary NFC products, services and applications by innovators from around the world.

This year’s award-winning companies are leading the transformation of society into a more connected, simplified and convenient life for all using NFC, one of the most prolific technologies on the planet. NXP Semiconductors was the Platinum Sponsor of the 2020 NFC Forum Innovation Awards as well as the sponsor of the Best NFC Application in iOS Award Category. Identiv was the Silver Sponsor. This is the third year the NFC Forum has held the global NFC innovation competition.

The grand prize award categories and winners are:

Most Innovative Use of NFC: IoTize SAS – Stroke Configuration with TapNLink NFC and Mobile Apps for HVAC Systems

IoTize SAS – Stroke Configuration with TapNLink NFC and Mobile Apps for HVAC Systems NFC For A Greener Or Safer World: 1TrueID SRL – WRAD: P.E.A.S. Project – Blockchain in the Fashion Industry

1TrueID SRL – WRAD: P.E.A.S. Project – Blockchain in the Fashion Industry Best-in-Market NFC Implementation: Transact – Transact Mobile Credential

Transact – Transact Mobile Credential Best NFC Application in iOS: WAKDEV – NFC Tools for iOS

WAKDEV – NFC Tools for iOS Best NFC Application in Android: WAKDEV – NFC Tools for Android

Learn more about each grand prize winner and their NFC Innovation Award entry here.

“This year’s NFC Innovation Award winners demonstrate the transformative power of NFC technology in society. NFC is a standard feature on most smartphones and is involved in the daily lives of billions of people,” said Koichi Tagawa, chair, NFC Forum, “I’d like to thank our sponsors NXP Semiconductors and Identiv, the judges and everyone who submitted an award entry.”

The four grand prize winners in five categories were selected from 90 entries by a jury of global leaders and industry experts. Entries were judged on their innovation, commercial potential and usability as well as on the quality of design and implementation. The NFC Forum Innovation Award grand prize winners received NFC Innovation Award trophies and will be featured on the NFC Forum website.

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum’s mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum’s global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery and device capability. Only member companies can participate in the Forum’s certification program of NFC devices, readers and tags.

