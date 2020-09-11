Newegg Celebrates #NationalVideoGamesDay with Great Deals for Gamers

Company’s 48-hour Sale Offers 10% Off More than 4,000 Digital Game Titles for National Video Games Day

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Newegg—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled its plan to celebrate National Video Games Day (#NationalVideoGamesDay) with big savings on 4,000+ digital games. Newegg’s National Video Games Day Sale kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, September 12 and runs until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, September 13.

“Gamers have been a mainstay of our customer base since the company’s inception nearly two decades ago,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “National Video Games Day is the perfect time to give back to the gaming community with some of our biggest and most far-reaching savings of the year on legacy titles, cult classics and new releases.”

For starters, Newegg is offering 10% off 4,000+ Digital Xbox and PC games (maximum per-order discount of $200). Additionally, the company is selling discounted Xbox, Xbox Ultimate Game Pass and Nintendo gift cards.

Newegg is also offering attractive savings on new releases, including Xbox Flight Simulator, Xbox Marvel’s Avenger, Xbox NBA 2K21 and Xbox Madden NFL 21 ($6 off each title). Additionally, customers can take advantage of aggressive discounts on popular legacy PC titles such as Battle Field V ($28 off), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($30 off) and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition ($48 off).

Visit https://newegg.io/pr-nationalvideogamesday for more information and to shop Newegg's National Video Games Day Sale.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.

