New Adele Class Headlines Global MapleStory Summer Update

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#maplestory–Hot off its fifteenth anniversary festivities, renowned MMORPG, MapleStory, is offering players another cause for celebration with the arrival of a new class, Adele, in the Rise: Promise of the Guardian content update. Beginning June 10, Maplers can participate in fresh events, meet the newest addition to the MapleStory universe, Adele, a High Flora Warrior of Grandis, and explore a new region.





Adele is a highly anticipated class coming to Global MapleStory on June 24, after her popular introduction in Korea’s MapleStory server. Wielding Aether Swords conjured from pure magic, Maplers will find Adele nearly unstoppable, striking enemies without ever touching them.

Starting on June 10, the Tera Burning event will be back to support players leveling up new characters during the Rise event period. Players can rapidly gain a total of three level increases through each advancement up to level 200. Players who reach levels 200, 205, and 210, respectively, with their Tera Burning character after completing 5th job advancement, will receive special quest rewards.

Rounding out the Rise: Promise of the Guardian update, Maplers can participate in several themed events to earn a variety of gifts along the way:

Rise Salon: The first stop on the journey, players level 101 and beyond can pop in after completing the ‘[Rise] Invitation to the Rise Salon’ quest through the event notifier.

The first stop on the journey, players level 101 and beyond can pop in after completing the ‘[Rise] Invitation to the Rise Salon’ quest through the event notifier. Rise Fountain: Granting wishes to visitors, the Rise Fountain is an area where players can come to put their Rise Coins aside, earning themselves varied rewards.

Granting wishes to visitors, the Rise Fountain is an area where players can come to put their Rise Coins aside, earning themselves varied rewards. Rise Coin Shop: The main shop in the Rise Salon, players will need to find Gilberto in the Rise Salon map to purchase a variety of items using Rise Coins.

The main shop in the Rise Salon, players will need to find Gilberto in the Rise Salon map to purchase a variety of items using Rise Coins. Rise Royal Shop: For players looking for special items, the Rise Royal Shop is a player’s paradise. Maplers who find and chat with Melissa can purchase a multitude of items here with Rise Coins.

For players looking for special items, the Rise Royal Shop is a player’s paradise. Maplers who find and chat with Melissa can purchase a multitude of items here with Rise Coins. Rise Stamp Shop: Diligent players who collect all of the daily Salon Stamps can purchase a plethora of goods from the Rise Stamp Shop, which houses everything useful and convenient.

Diligent players who collect all of the daily Salon Stamps can purchase a plethora of goods from the Rise Stamp Shop, which houses everything useful and convenient. Rise Famous Painting: This painting is said to be the most cherished painting by Daria, the Rise Salon’s host. Players who use the Salon Stamp can acquire a mysterious buff from the painting.

Kicking off on July 8, Maplers level 205 and beyond will also uncover Reverse City, a region along the Arcane River, and discover the upside down city.

For more details on the MapleStory Rise: Promise of the Guardian update, visit http://maplestory.nexon.net/ and follow @MapleStory on Twitter for exclusive contests and teasers.

About MapleStory http://maplestory.nexon.net/

First released in North America in May 2005, MapleStory became one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs in the world. With over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone (there are a total of seven MapleStory services around the world), the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 15 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

