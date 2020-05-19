nCipher helps Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS) secure Government24 public service portal

nCipher nShield hardware security modules enhance security by protecting 50 million private keys

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, and a world leader in hardware security modules (HSMs) that deliver trust, integrity and control for business-critical information and applications, announces that the Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS) selected nCipher nShield® HSMs to support the issuing of digital certificates that underpin the Government24 public service portal.

Government24 provides tailored public services to Korean citizens 24 hours a day, both online and through a mobile app, and is a globally recognized e-government – ranking as one of the world’s best, according to the United Nations e-government survey. It is also one of the world’s largest, offering 70,000 different types of government services, including tax payments, e-health, and the authentication of business transactions, customized and tailored to each individual citizen.

Government24 is based on a public key infrastructure (PKI) that establishes the identity of people, devices and services, and ensures those identities and transactions are trusted – safeguarding against fraud, identity theft and spoofing. nShield HSMs provide the hardware-based encryption technology that protects the encryption keys with the highest level of security, securely signing and storing more than 50 million digital certificates that authenticate users and transactions.

MOIS is also using blockchain technology to provide trusted, secure document distribution. nShield HSMs securely generate and store the private signing keys attached to every document submitted to the blockchain, preventing forgery and counterfeiting and allowing the authenticity of the document to be checked.

“Delivery of services to citizens efficiently and at affordable cost is a major concern of governments around the world,“ says KT Kim, country manager, Korea for nCipher Security. “MOIS has implemented a globally recognized e-government, streamlining administration while maintaining strong security, underpinned by nCipher nShield HSMs. Through this project we had the chance to demonstrate the quality, stability and reliability of our digital security solutions, providing the root of trust for one of the world’s largest PKIs.“

About nCipher Security

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, is a leader in the general-purpose hardware security module (HSM) market, empowering world-leading organizations by delivering trust, integrity and control to their business-critical information and applications. Today’s fast-moving digital environment enhances customer satisfaction, gives competitive advantage and improves operational efficiency – it also multiplies the security risks. Our cryptographic solutions secure emerging technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and digital payments and help meet new compliance mandates. We do this using our same proven technology that global organizations depend on today to protect against threats to their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise infrastructure. We deliver trust for your business-critical applications, ensure the integrity of your data and put you in complete control – today, tomorrow, always. www.ncipher.com

