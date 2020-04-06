NBA All-Star Joel Embiid Makes Significant Contribution to #FirstRespondersFirst, Further Demonstrating His Commitment to Supporting Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#firstrespondersfirst–Last month, in response to the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States, three-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid pledged to donate $500,000 to support medical relief efforts for COVID-19. A longstanding believer in “The Process,” Embiid has spent the past two weeks researching the most efficient ways to provide immediate aid to healthcare workers serving on the frontlines. Today, Embiid announced that he has identified #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation, as one of the beneficiaries of his donation. #FirstRespondersFirst delivers physical and psychological resources to this critical workforce, ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians, and beyond, as they battle this epic public health challenge.

“ After much careful consideration and lots of research, I chose to partner with #FirstRespondersFirst and its implementation partner Direct Relief to provide PPE to our frontline health workers to better protect themselves and our community at large,” said Embiid. “ I am so grateful for the love and support I have always felt in Pennsylvania and I want the community to know that I have your back, too.”

#FirstRespondersFirst’s fundraising call to action is administered by the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator 4 Star Charity that meets all 20 BBB Charity Standards. #FirstRespondersFirst will work closely with implementation partner, Direct Relief, to provide essential supplies, equipment, and resources to protect frontline healthcare workers in Embiid’s home-state of Pennsylvania.

Embiid’s donation to #FirstRespondersFirst will ensure that Direct Relief can continue and increase support to an array of healthcare centers and clinics across Pennsylvania. Those that have received support thus far include Primary Health Network (Sharon, PA); Highlands Health Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Clinic (Johnstown, PA); La Comunidad Hispana (Kennett Square, PA); Community Health Clinic of Butler County (Butler, PA); Volunteers In Medicine (Wilkes Barre, PA); Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic (Doylestown, PA); Hyndman Area Health Center (Hyndman, PA); Columbia County Volunteers In Medicine Clinic, Inc. (Mifflinville, PA); Cornerstone Care, Inc. (Greensboro, PA); Program for Health Care to Underserved Populations (Pittsburgh, PA); Philadelphia Department of Public Health District Health Centers (Philadelphia, PA); Centre Volunteers in Medicine (State College, PA); Pittsburgh Mercy Family Health Center (Pittsburgh, PA); Hamilton Health Center (Harrisburg, PA); Lebanon Valley Volunteers in Medicine (Lebanon, PA); Community Volunteers In Medicine (West Chester, PA); and HealthLink Dental Center, Inc. (Southampton, PA).

#FirstRespondersFirst launched on March 23 to support frontline healthcare workers and caregivers across the country.

