N3TWORK Brings Funko Pop! Characters From Iconic Franchises to Mobile With Funko Pop! Blitz

Live Weekly Events Will Allow Players to Collect Favorite Funko Pop! Characters from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic Park, and Back to the Future, DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, and more

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N3TWORK, a premier games, media, and technology company, has launched Funko Pop! Blitz for Android and iOS. Published and developed by N3TWORK in collaboration with Tic Toc Games, Funko Pop! Blitz is a match-3 puzzle game featuring the Funko Pop! versions of lovable characters across multiple iconic franchises in unique weekly events. At launch, Funko Pop! Blitz collections will include Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, along with the classic Universal Monsters; DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon, Funko’s Fantastik Plastik and Pop! Pets; as well as familiar faces from pop culture such as Care Bears, General Mills and Hostess brand mascots, with more exciting collections to come.

“Funko Pop! Blitz is the ultimate pop culture mashup game,” said Neil Young, CEO of N3TWORK. “In collaboration with Tic Toc, we have created an accessible yet endlessly delightful game that blends the puzzle game mechanic with beloved characters from some of the world’s most popular entertainment franchises. Each weekly event will introduce new characters from some of the world’s most popular properties. Whatever you’re a fan of, you’re sure to find it in Funko Pop! Blitz.”

In Funko Pop! Blitz, each Funko Pop! character will come with their own unique Super move, to blast the board and power up, earning rewards. These Super moves celebrate an iconic moment from the movie, show, or TV commercial they hail from. E.T.’s healing magic radiates from his glowing finger, Shrek’s Puss in Boots charms with his adorable wide-eyes, and Back to the Future’s Marty McFly sends the Time Machine flying through the puzzle board with tires a-blaze. There will be new, unique Pops with Super moves available for collection with every weekly event, including a festive host of characters to celebrate the upcoming Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.

“Funko is thrilled to be partnering with N3TWORK on a celebration of pop culture through the exciting match game, Funko Pop! Blitz. We’re excited to offer Funko fans and mobile gamers alike the opportunity to connect with some of their favorite characters and properties in Pop! form,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer of Funko.

Today’s Funko Pop! Blitz launch will kick off with a bang, starting with Jurassic Park as the special event of the week. Players will be able to collect their favorite Jurassic Park characters, including Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. John Hammond, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dennis Nedry, and his not-so-playful counterpart, the Dilophosaurus.

Funko Pop! Blitz is available now on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play for Android devices. For more information on the game, visit funkopopblitz.com.

About N3TWORK

N3TWORK is a new type of games, media, and technology company at the intersection of entertainment and community. The company is backed by a variety of investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Floodgate Fund, Griffin Gaming Partners, Table Management, Korea Investment Partners, and Galaxy Digital Capital. In July 2020, N3TWORK launched a brand-new Tetris for mobile, featuring a breakthrough hybrid of game show and live, competitive Tetris gameplay. The company’s flagship title Legendary: Game of Heroes, an innovative mobile fantasy puzzle RPG, has established new standards in live service and community engagement. N3TWORK’s Scale Platform was announced in 2019 and will provide mobile app developers an opportunity to scale their businesses by providing user acquisition technology, expertise and capital. For more information on N3TWORK visit: www.n3twork.com

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

Contacts

Sibel Sunar



n3twork@fortyseven.com

Jessica Piha-Grafstein



jessicap@funko.com