More Than 200 Content Creators to Storm Twitch on March 20, Biggest Names in Live Streaming Join Historic Raid Train

Unprecedented 24-hour progressive raid marathon to build audiences and reward viewers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A 24-hour marathon of Twitch raids will sweep across Twitch starting on March 20 at 9 a.m. PT. Anchored by streaming luminaries including Destiny, Andy Milonakis, DKane, cheese and the like, the “Twitch Storm” will exploit a series of raids every five minutes across more than 280 channels. Participants from all types of backgrounds will be streaming content as diverse as their audiences. Viewers, or “Storm Chasers,” will get a unique opportunity to ride the storm and experience the wide variety of content offered on Twitch today.

The “Twitch Storm” provides a valuable opportunity for content creators to showcase their stream to entirely new audiences. Twitch’s rapid growth allows more streamers than ever to create live content; however, it can be difficult to get exposure with so many competing content options. The “Twitch Storm” will channel owners to showcase their talent for five minutes each. Fifty dollars will go to one lucky viewer during each segment, courtesy of Americas Cardroom. Total viewer payout is anticipated to top $14,000 during the event.

“We are happy to have this opportunity to give back to the Twitch community that has done so much to advance live streaming,” says Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. “Poker has found a great ally in Twitch. It allows our love of the game to reach thousands of new players.”

“Storm Chasers” will get a rapid fire content experience that will include League of Legends matches, Runescape play, IRL (In Real Life) fun, karaoke, live poker matches, talk show-style chat and more. This will be an incredible experience for viewers, as well as streamers.

“I want to tell all the content creators who are participating in this unprecedented event, it is going to be the perfect time to show all the Storm Chasers who you are and what you do on Twitch,” said Harris. “Sign up now for your chance to make history and maybe a million or more new friends.”

The Twitch talent application is https://www.endgametalent.com/twitchstorm. Interested content creators wishing to apply for entry into the Twitch Storm must provide their Twitch channel name, email address, Discord username and details about why they want to be a part of the Storm. Channel hosts will be selected based on content type and viewership details. Chosen talent will be contacted with official rules and instructions.

ABOUT STREAMING

A streamer is a person who creates content for audiences which is broadcasted in real time (“streamed”). Broadcasts are facilitated through one or another platform such as Twitch on channels that are assigned to their content creating patrons. The content creator oftentimes serves as the on-air talent on the broadcasts, potentiating celebrity value and commercial opportunity as an “influencer” of products or services. Streamers get financial consideration from viewers in the form of channel subscription fees, viewer donations, brand sponsorships, and advertising fees.

ABOUT TWITCH (Adapted from Twitch.TV)

Twitch is building the future of live, interactive entertainment one community at a time. This is the home for creators streaming video games, music, sports, and everything else they love with magnetic authenticity—drawing in millions of fans who are eager to play a part in where their shared passion is heading next. Their vision is our path forward.

ABOUT AMERICAS CARDROOM

Online since 2001, Americas Cardroom has dealt millions of action-packed hands to U.S players and runs one of the largest selections of tournaments anywhere online. On Americas Cardroom, players are awarded points according to how much rake they produce. Americas Cardroom uses the dealt method to calculate rake, meaning the more you put into the pot the more you pay out. Players can then spend their points on cash bonuses. Games offered on the site include No-Limit Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi-Lo, Limit Hold’em, Pot-Limit Hold’em, and Hold’em. The platform honors Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin and over 60 different Cryptocurrencies.

Contacts

Steve Devries



steve@endgametalent.com